Some essential workers wear badges. Some wear hairnets.
Behind the counter of the Kammann Wildcats Café, four women who have a collective 75 years of experience are scrubbing the stainless steel tabletops around 1pm, after serving 8,000 lunches, while working a shift that began at 7am.
The years of experience factor in because they are proud of their jobs in the Kammann Elementary School cafeteria, and introduce themselves with the number of years they’ve worked for Salinas City Elementary School District: Araceli Larios, 13 years; Maria Ester Cornejo, 13 years; Julia Avila Perez, 19 years; Georgina Qara, 30 years.
“I’m ready to serve the community,” Qara says in Spanish.
“I enjoy my work,” Larios says. “I help the kids eat every day.”
The cafeteria tables, devoid of students, are now an assembly line for bagging lunches. With more than one-third of the district’s food service staff members out because they are at a high risk for Covid-19 or are caring for children or others at home during the shelter-in-place order, this kitchen keeps running, and these four women are part of a workforce that’s now 53 strong.
And they’re serving 8,000 meals a day. Only instead of kids lining up in the cafeteria, they bag each meal and families line up in a drive-thru or walk up to a waist-high fence to pick up a bag of food.
“We weren’t expecting to do 8,000 meals a day,” SCESD Food Services Director Carlos Murta says. There are rarely any leftovers.
Some popular menu items, like spaghetti, have proven difficult to serve because suppliers are running out of packaging. “We can make the food no problem,” Murta says. “We are having a hard time getting containers.”
They’ve tried other favorites (carnitas burritos and pizza, which did OK but not great) in the to-go format, and are considering pupusas and tamales.
Today’s menu is a corn dog, a pack of baby carrots and a small box of raisins. There’s also a box of Frosted Flakes (breakfast for tomorrow) and a half-pint of low-fat milk. “We pride ourselves on serving not only delicious food, but also nutritious,” Murta says. He’s hoping a shipment of containers comes through so he can serve chicken and rice later this week.
He’s particularly proud of the usual salad bar, but instead of lettuce, he’s opting for carrots and vegetables that are more appetizing in a to-go format. “We have to be careful what we serve. I’m not a fan of Lunchables because we pride ourselves on providing fresh meat, but in an emergency like this, those are very helpful.”
When it’s time for pickup, families roll up one by one in vehicles for handoffs through the window. (Today’s lunches are in plastic bags, because they ran out of paper.) “It doesn’t matter if they go to our district or not,” Murta notes. And thanks to a waiver issued March 25 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for overseeing school meal programs, children themselves no longer need to be present to pick up a meal. The idea is to make sure everyone is eating, and picking up meals from a safe distance without crowding together.
While parents drive up with kids in the back seat, SCESD Superintendent Martha Martinez likes to make rounds of the kitchen. Staffers out front, she notes, get to interact with appreciative kids and their parents. In the back-of-house, she says, it can be harder to keep morale up. “These are the unsung heroes, and they’re not outside seeing the smiles.”
Almost on cue, a smiling family arrives, this time on foot to pick up meals over the fence. Triplets Leo, Reggie and Ian, age 3, and their 5-year-old brother, Daniel (who is a Kammann student) walk up with their dad, Daniel Espinoza. They live just a few blocks away. “It’s a good outing,” Espinoza says. “Even in the rain, we put on our rain coats. And we can work on learning to cross the street.”
He works a swing shift in Gilroy where he washes medical supplies and garments, and at lunchtime walks the kids to fetch their free meals, even the triplets who are too young to be enrolled in school. “We love the lunch,” he says. “And they love opening it.”
What’s not to love about a corn dog wrapped in foil?
