Spain’s state of emergency was to go into effect at midnight. At the only restaurant in the Toba river valley, some folks had gathered for a birthday party. The television was blasting scenes of Covid-19 panic in Madrid, but nobody was paying attention to it, or to the steady march of the virus.
There are three villages in the Valle de Toba. They share the name Guájar. We were staying in Guájar Faragüit, in the middle. The restaurant, called Comidas caseras Carmen, was up in Guájar Alto. I never made it to Guájar Fondón, down below.
On a normal night, Carmen’s feels like an eatery from a different century. There is a flask of wine and a pitcher of water on the table. Carmen asks what you want to drink, and what kind of meat. Then comes an onslaught of food.
The salad is a mound of lettuce topped with fresh raw veggies drizzled with pomegranate dressing. Then, a vat of soup and a stack of bowls. My favorites soups were cocido de hinojos, made with fennel and white beans; sopa de mariscos, a seafood soup thick with mussels, clams, squid and fish; and salmorejo, a cold, pureed gazpacho.
After soup comes a skillet of papas alins, potatoes cooked in sherry and olive oil. Decadently soft, impregnated with oil, so totally edible, the average diner is full before the meat arrives. The hearty goat stew, flavored with liver, the chicken with Dijon turmeric sauce, and the broiled rabbit, which tastes like chicken, were all delicious. My favorite was the lamb, salted and grilled.
Finally comes dessert, usually natillas, or an avocado mousse that tastes like vanilla custard with your eyes closed.
My last taste of Carmen’s food was takeout we ate on the roof in Guájar Faragüit. Carmen had packed my food in plastic, and my wine into a liter soda bottle.
The next morning the state of emergency was in effect, and we wondered how it would be, exactly. That night, I drove up to Guájar Alto to return the dishes. The restaurant seemed more festive than usual. On the television, shoppers were more frantic than usual, but nobody cared about that. Carmen’s sister-in-law was more dressed up than usual. It was a party.
Some motorcycles roared to a stop outside, and the young women sprinted out, returning a few minutes later with boxes. An octopus-shaped cake holder appeared on the table, and soon each ornate arm held a cake.
Like the cakes, many of the guests had come from outside the valley. The birthday girl posed with them in front of the cake rack, in front of the flashing screen. As she kissed her mother, I had a dark feeling, scared I could be witnessing matricide. I left my Tupperware and took my leave.
The next day we took a secret hike along an ancient road above the valley. Carmen’s was shuttered. Los Guájares are silent.
With Italy blowing up, Spain was grappling with its frontrunner status as an emerging coronavirus hotspot. When we arrived in Malaga at the end of February, there were no cases in Spain. A week later, there were still no cases in Andalusia. A week later it was in Malaga and Granada provinces. Then came the state of emergency.
The shops are closed. People keep their distance on the near-empty sidewalks as if scared of being mugged. We’ve been stopped by the police on grocery runs. One shopper at a time is allowed in each store. I’ve had my money sprayed with bleach after paying.
Many locals are waiting out the epidemic in their mountain huts, next to olive groves where there is always work to do. We see them in our hikes and runs, weeding onions, hauling avocados. I’ve been in the kitchen, trying to re-create Carmen’s cooking.
This summer, we’ll discuss avocado mousse and salmorejo. When the fennel is in our faces, we’ll make cocido de hinojas. But now, as we are holed up, hopefully with a sack of potatoes,papas alins are what we need to be eating. We have the ingredients and they will make us happy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.