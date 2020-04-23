Todd and Jordan Champagne are no strangers to culinary survival techniques. Consider that 20 years ago, they could be spotted hovering over a propane stove, canning fruit in front of their teepee along the Pajaro River after working long hours on Happy Boy Farm in Watsonville. They each learned to appreciate seasonal bounty and food preservation at an early age from their parents and grandparents, who grew up during the Depression. “I grew up in New England, where farming is precious,” Todd says. “It’s not a year-round activity. So when fresh fruits and vegetables are gone, you miss them.”
He met his wife Jordan, who grew up in the Chicago suburbs, as students at UC Santa Cruz in the 1990s. They were wowed by the Central Coast’s year-round produce and made a career out of it.
Since opening the Pacific Grove vegetarian cafe and cannery Happy Girl Kitchen in 2010, they’ve been able to make preserving fruits and vegetables a year-round business model, offering up a range of jams and pickles. Their approach to work and life is helping them survive the shutdown during the pandemic. They are still canning and selling boxes of groceries. They’ve been able to keep their whole 19-person staff and make payroll.
The Champagnes no longer live on the Pajaro River, but along the creek in Cachagua. TheWeekly caught up with Todd by phone.
Weekly: You have farming experience. How has that prepared you for this pandemic?
Todd Champagne: Not having grown up in the culinary world, I approached business from the ground up, as a farmer. That mindset always taught me to be ready for an agricultural surprise, which comes at the whim of nature. This pandemic feels like a force of nature. So, in a way, farmers are well prepared because they are constantly managing risk.
We have the advantage of being a small, family business so we can pivot faster than almost anyone. It’s in our blood.s
What does pivoting look like when you are already in the business of making canned foods?
Because our walk-in business has been cut about 70 to 80 percent, we thought, “OK, let’s put all our food to-go – we aren’t using our bulk ingredients.” So we created shelter-in-place boxes. It’s a hearty mix, with some culinary treats.s
So many people right now seem to be embracing culinary basics like food preservation and bread-baking. Are they shelter-in-place trends or do you think they will last?
For a country that was built on so much with rugged independence, these times remind us how resilient we can be. There’s gratification that comes from creating simple pleasures – and a feeling of security. Like knowing how to change a flat tire, then that anxiety isn’t waiting in the wings anymore.
There’s been a lot of panic buying. Do we have enough food to go around?
There’s plenty of food, the trick is in the distribution. And that’s where we are now. There’s no shortage of food, there’s just a shortage on the shelves. It may feel like a shortage in the moment, but it’s just a bump in the supply chain.
What are the most important food items we should all have in our home pantry?
The old hippie standby:good ol’ rice and beans. It’s kind of the foundation for so much more and gets you complete nutrition. It’s what the rest of the world has been living off forever.
What’s your go-to meal?
I love our little rice cooker. I put it on and have rice all day. I make a burrito. I add beans, salsa, sour cream, avocado, hot sauce and a choice of protein. It’s hugely satisfying. That’s my happy meal.
Any life lessons you learned from your parents or grandparents that are applicable at this time?
I learned a lot from my dad who was born in 1928. He remembers delivering bread with his dad who was a bread delivery driver. They always had bread, but they didn’t always have butter. So one thing that I learned from my dad was, when you have butter go ahead and enjoy it. Butter is a luxury for him.
How are your parents holding up?
Well, they can’t socialize at the senior center. But my dad isn’t concerned; he’s like, “I’ve got a crap ton of beans in the cellar anyway!”
HAPPY GIRL KITCHEN is at 173 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. Order by noon for pickup between 4-5:30pm. 373-4475, happygirlkitchen.com.
