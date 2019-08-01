To oak or not to oak – especially not to over-oak – that is the question winemakers must address when faced with a batch of Chardonnay. Do you throw back to the heavy, buttery California style of old? Do you produce a lean, crisp version from stainless steel?
If you are Talbott head winemaker David Coventry, you might go a different direction. For the “Audrey” Chardonnay – the 2016 vintage was recently released – Coventry and his team select from the most auspicious barrels, all from a single Carmel Valley vineyard. The resulting wine plies somewhere between big and fresh, offering aromas seeped in peach and apple cobbler, with enough heft to suggest a fuller body.
Yet on the palate Audrey is svelte – pleasantly light in feel. Hints of vanilla, toasted bread and wilting honeysuckle drift in. Split oak and traces of apple peel follow. Dwelling underneath all of this is a subtle, earthy minerality. It becomes a wine of complexity and balance, without the weight applied by aggressive oak or the overt chirpiness that lifts from stainless steel.
TALBOTT VINEYARDS, 25 Pilot Road, Carmel Valley. 659-3500, talbottvineyards.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.