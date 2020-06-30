Monterey County may go on state’s watchlist as Covid-19 cases steadily increase. Dismantling racism may be a job for A.I. The return of art venues.

|
AJ Alvero grew up in Salinas and after graduating from high school was admitted to San Diego State University. He didn’t last long. Before the first semester ended, he was back home, “licking his wounds,” as he put it to me when I interviewed him for the cover story of the most recent issue of the Weekly.
That episode turned out to be a minor setback in Alvero’s academic career. He ended up completing bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and earning a teaching credential. Now he is at Stanford University working toward a doctoral degree. He hasn’t yet started his dissertation, but he’s already published a major research paper. I only learned of Alvero and his research because he chatted me up on Twitter one day, asking about an unrelated story I had written.
A lot of academic research is inaccessible, obscure and, frankly, irrelevant to everyday life. Alvero’s paper was the opposite. He was tackling the question of fairness and equity in college admissions and using the tools of Silicon Valley to do so. Somehow—his paper didn’t say how—he obtained nearly 300,000 personal essays submitted by actual college applicants. Alvero and his co-researchers set out to analyze the tens of millions of words written by high school students hoping to get into college.
By applying artificial intelligence to the texts, they could predict, at an accuracy of 80 percent, the gender and income level of the author of each essay. They also found demographic patterns in the types of words that applicants were using. These findings, Alvero’s paper argues, can help chart the course for the new era of college admissions, in which tests like the SAT are being dropped. To prevent bias from creeping in, admissions officers should be aware of demographic patterns as they parse candidates based on their essays and personal circumstances.
As the United States confronts its legacy of racism, it’s important to examine not just our past successes and failures, but also the possible solutions—including one from a local person that could have a global impact.
-Asaf Shalev, staff writer, asaf@mcweekly.com
