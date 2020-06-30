Featured

Monterey County may go on state’s watchlist as Covid-19 cases steadily increase. Dismantling racism may be a job for A.I. The return of art venues.

Wayne Marien

A peak into Merrill Hall at Asilomar Conference Center.  Julia Morgan designed the building; currently closed along with Asilomar. Hiking the grounds is permitted. The photo shows an empty space and reflections of the environment. Shot with a Wimius Q6; ISO 175; 2.28 mm; f/2.6; 1/3456s.

 

 Wayne Marien

Daily news from Monterey County Weekly
 
 

Good afternoon. 

AJ Alvero grew up in Salinas and after graduating from high school was admitted to San Diego State University. He didn’t last long. Before the first semester ended, he was back home, “licking his wounds,” as he put it to me when I interviewed him for the cover story of the most recent issue of the Weekly

That episode turned out to be a minor setback in Alvero’s academic career. He ended up completing bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and earning a teaching credential. Now he is at Stanford University working toward a doctoral degree. He hasn’t yet started his dissertation, but he’s already published a major research paper. I only learned of Alvero and his research because he chatted me up on Twitter one day, asking about an unrelated story I had written. 

A lot of academic research is inaccessible, obscure and, frankly, irrelevant to everyday life. Alvero’s paper was the opposite. He was tackling the question of fairness and equity in college admissions and using the tools of Silicon Valley to do so. Somehow—his paper didn’t say how—he obtained nearly 300,000 personal essays submitted by actual college applicants. Alvero and his co-researchers set out to analyze the tens of millions of words written by high school students hoping to get into college. 

By applying artificial intelligence to the texts, they could predict, at an accuracy of 80 percent, the gender and income level of the author of each essay. They also found demographic patterns in the types of words that applicants were using. These findings, Alvero’s paper argues, can help chart the course for the new era of college admissions, in which tests like the SAT are being dropped. To prevent bias from creeping in, admissions officers should be aware of demographic patterns as they parse candidates based on their essays and personal circumstances. 

As the United States confronts its legacy of racism, it’s important to examine not just our past successes and failures, but also the possible solutions—including one from a local person that could have a global impact. 

-Asaf Shalev, staff writer, asaf@mcweekly.com

P.S. We at Monterey County Weekly appreciate our readers’ support more than ever right now. Thank you to those of you who are Weekly Insiders; if you haven’t joined us yet, please consider doing so today.
 
 
BY THE NUMBERS

CORONAVIRUS TRENDS

as of 4:30pm PST
    CASES +/-* DEATHS
MO. CO. 1,605 4% 14
CA 219,205 2% 5,954
USA 2,577,473 1% 119,761
WORLD 10,256,251 1% 504,200
 
*Percentage change from the prior day. 
Sources: Monterey County Health Department, Los Angeles Times, Covid Tracking Project, Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
 

Monterey County’s single biggest daily increase of 7 percent was reported on Sunday, June 28.
 
 
LATEST LOCAL NEWS

College admissions isn’t the only institution that’s trying to fight racism. Seaside Police Chief Abdul Pridgen talks about the steps he’s taking to ensure a diversified staff

A father leaves a generous monetary legacy through a trust for his two daughters. The checks kept coming and their lives were secure. That is, until a Monterey attorney started dipping into the funds himself

As the number of Covid-19 cases per population in Monterey County holds steady—above a target of 100 cases per 100,000 people—county health officials expect to hear from state officials. "It’s likely that the governor is going to contact us and tell us we’re on the watch list," Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno told reporters in a press briefing on Monday afternoon.
 
LOCAL INSPIRATION
Nic Coury

Count beloved galleries as one of the businesses opening back up again. Carl Cherry Center for the Arts reopened its doors on June 26 and they have a new exhibit Imagining Carmel. It will feature the poetry of Jeanne D’Orge, as well as memorabilia and historical photos. Call ahead as capacity is limited: 624-749. New hours are noon-4pm Wednesday-Saturday . 

Protest songs can be about a specific event in time while transcending that event to become timeless, urging you to keep thinking through the moment and to keep feeling what you’re feeling. Spotify has a playlist of protest songs from the ’60s and ’70s to keep the energy going.
 
IN CONTEXT

In a 5-4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court upholds abortion rights with Chief Justice John Roberts casting the deciding vote. Robert’s vote goes against his consistently conservative history with abortion.
-Los Angeles Times, June 19, 2020

PepsiCo joins the Facebook ad boycott as part of the #StopHate4Profit campaign, further strengthening whiplash against Facebook for its unwillingness to label some of President Trump’s reelection content as overtly racist.
-Fox News, June 28, 2020
 
TOOLBOX

The November election doesn’t just decide the presidency. Though it may be months away, prospective local candidates need to start meeting deadlines soon. Make an appointment (796-1499, CandidateServices@co.monterey.ca.us) with the Monterey County Elections Department or find all information in this handy info sheet.

Nonprofits rely on volunteers and United Way is no different. The nonprofit has a running list of volunteers that they can deploy in case of emergency or natural disaster. Add your name to the list of volunteers (regardless or age, ability or skill level) and be prepared to mobilize to help the county. Prospective volunteers cannot be affiliated with other relief efforts such as the American Red Cross.
 

HELPFUL DISTRACTIONS

Last week the National Endowment for the Arts announced its National Heritage grantees, including a radio producer from Fresno, Hugo Morales, who founded a Latino public radio network, Radio Bilingüe.

Straight-up, hard-driving jazz: This week’s edition of Monday’s at Kuumbwa Jazz Center from Santa Cruz features 13 minutes of saxophonist Tia Fuller’s band from her performance one year ago, and shows off the talents of this young and energetic jazz quartet.
The local Radio Billingüe station manager talks about the power of radio, who it can reach and what stories it can tell that other media formats can’t.
From the Weekly’s Jukebox: Kenny Chung
 
