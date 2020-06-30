Kate Roberts

Sheltering in place with more than proper social distancing at Garland Ranch Regional Park in Carmel Valley. Shot with an iPhone 11 Pro.

 Kate Roberts
Daily news from Monterey County Weekly

Good afternoon.

We the people. Powerful little words.

Later this week, this country celebrates our national Declaration of Independence—a perfectly fitting time to consider “We the People” versus “I the Individual.” 

Ten days ago, I was invited to a beach gathering to celebrate the first day of summer. In ordinary times it would have felt perfectly natural, sharing the longest day of the year, oceanside.

But these are not ordinary times. The awkward social distancing and hellos morphed for some guests passing around bowls of food, group selfies, even handshakes and kisses on cheeks. I was surprised and horrified at the breakdown of the new social rules. Although it’s certainly a natural phenomenon to want to connect, it’s no time to go rogue.

Covid-19 cases in California and all our neighboring states are accelerating, at an alarming rate. We’re in Stage 2 of reopening—and “We” and “I” are in conflict. 

Many among us are stronger, healthier, younger. Also among us are folks with greater needs, fewer resources, physical and/or emotional vulnerabilities, living on the edge. The cost of housing in our county requires many to live in close proximity, sharing houses built for single families in overcrowded conditions. Shall it be “We the people,” or “I the individual”?

There is no negotiation with biology. The virus will do what it knows best: find a host and then another and another, all for the simple goal of perpetuating itself. 

Science tells us that the probability of getting Covid-19 while living in Monterey County, to date, has remained low. Yet, the United States has the most cases and deaths of any nation in the world, and our cases and deaths are rising in more than half the states. Dr. Anthony Fauci of the CDC told the U.S. Senate this morning that our country could soon see 100,000 new cases per day. 

The numbers are going in the wrong direction. And until a vaccine is found, unless the virus weakens, we’re about to write the next chapter of the story of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, I pressed the staff at the Weekly to recommit to keeping our physical distance, to have as few people in our office as possible, to continue to work successfully from home. We’re privileged in that much of our work permits us to lean on technology and not travel to a job site to earn our wage and do our jobs. We do it to protect ourselves—but mostly to protect those who are more vulnerable. 

But many in our community need to be more exposed. Their work may require more public interface; their work may be essential to keeping our infrastructure running smoothly.

This week’s national holiday is a good reminder of the ideals imagined in 1776—the declaration of our independence and a commitment to public welfare.

“By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall.” That was written in “The Liberty Song” 252 years ago by one of the founders of our country, John Dickinson. 

Hopefully, it won’t be long for the return of parties on the beach and barbecues and hugs from your grandparents or grandkids, and shaking hands with new acquaintances. Until then, be patient and think, “We the people.” 

“We are in this together” is a very different sentiment than “I am in it for myself.” Like it or not, the story of the pandemic is a reminder of our revolutionary roots, a collective fight for our lives and freedom. This time, it’s an invisible enemy. “We the people” can reign.

-Bradley Zeve, Founder and CEO, bradley@mcweekly.com

P.S. We at Monterey County Weekly appreciate our readers’ support more than ever right now. Thank you to those of you who are Weekly Insiders; if you haven’t joined us yet, please consider doing so today.
BY THE NUMBERS

CORONAVIRUS TRENDS

as of 4:30pm PST
    CASES +/-* DEATHS
MO. CO. 1,642 2% 15
CA 230,914 5% 6,077
USA 2,621,831 2% 120,336
WORLD 10,399,040 1% 508,445
 
*Percentage change from the prior day. 
Sources: Monterey County Health Department, Los Angeles Times, Covid Tracking Project, Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

California’s Covid-19 case count is trending upward, based on the three-day moving average of new cases.
LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Salinas says goodbye to Mayor Joe Gunter. A former police detective and community service champion, Gunter was a beloved public figure who wielded outsized influence and loved Salinas. He died on Monday at the age of 73 from esophageal cancer

Monterey County health officials have reported two new deaths since Saturday (and corrected the data to reflect an unrecorded death in April) due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This brings the total count to 15 dead from the virus.

Water politics is a year-round spectator sport in Monterey County. The latest chapter has to do with which agencies get how much voting power on the board of Monterey One Water. Last night, Marina Coast Water District successfully advocated for upping its voting power from two to three.
LOCAL INSPIRATION
Parker Seibold

Dear Diary, it’s been months since my last hair cut. Yes, California State Library wants to hear the day-to-day details of what it is like for Californians to shelter in place and to live and work during the Covid-19 pandemic. Monterey County Free Libraries is participating in the project, entitled the Covid Diaries Community History Project. Surveys are available in both English and Spanish.

The Monterey County Fair is still accepting entrees, like pies and other baked goods, to be entered for judging. But as far as a physical manifestation of the fair in September—complete with the food on a stick and piglet races—that has been canceled due to Covid-19. At least they didn’t get rid of the blue ribbons. (If you want to submit an entry, the submission guidelines are viewable online.)
IN CONTEXT

As law enforcement agencies come under increasing national scrutiny, the relationship between the press and police is also under scrutiny in many newsrooms, as journalists question the reliability of the police narrative.
-The Washington Post, June 30, 2020

Some communities have been harder hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. What made chicken plant workers prime targets of infection?
-Mother Jones, June 29, 2020
TOOLBOX

Just when you got good at sticking to reusable bags and cups, a pandemic happened and single-use plastic was back in. Many grocery stories do not currently permit customers to bring their own bags, but this cute 30-second video made by Sustainable Pacific Grove and the Communities for Sustainable Monterey County suggests reloading your groceries into your cart, then bagging them up back at your car.

Covid-19 testing has gone mobile. Natividad offers a pop-up testing site on Thursday, July 2 from 10am-3pm, at Chualar Elementary School (24285 Lincoln St.) Testing is free, but limited to 100 participants. Identification or insurance is not required. For details on Monterey County testing sites in Greenfield and Salinas, click here; the pop-up drive-through at MPC continues Tuesdays and Thursdays.

HELPFUL DISTRACTIONS

Three, two, one…lift off. SpaceX launched a GPS navigation satellite from Cape Canaveral. It was streaming live earlier today, but you can still relive the launch and watch the satellite break off 2,600 miles over the Pacific Ocean.

Are your neighborhood walks losing a sense of meaning? Consider marching as a way to exercise your body—and your rights. Wear sensible shoes and bring a backpack with water, hand sanitizer and snacks. This is how to move with purpose.
How do you decide how much to tip? This column explored the question of “suggested” tip amounts. (Here’s a hint for during the pandemic: Restaurant workers are facing a health risk to keep you fed, so tip them well.)
Growing up as a biracial woman in mostly white Carmel Valley made this columnist feel like an outsider everywhere. “I was an outsider in my circle of white friends, who considered me to be Black. In my circle of Black friends I was considered white because of my lack of a Black experience.”
From the Weekly’s Jukebox: 
Salinas-based La Sofa Queen created a moody nine-track album available to stream on Spotify. The self-titled album is clearly influenced by old-school hip-hop and reminiscent of the soulful compositions of The Fugees.
