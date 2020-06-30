|
Good afternoon.
We the people. Powerful little words.
Later this week, this country celebrates our national Declaration of Independence—a perfectly fitting time to consider “We the People” versus “I the Individual.”
Ten days ago, I was invited to a beach gathering to celebrate the first day of summer. In ordinary times it would have felt perfectly natural, sharing the longest day of the year, oceanside.
But these are not ordinary times. The awkward social distancing and hellos morphed for some guests passing around bowls of food, group selfies, even handshakes and kisses on cheeks. I was surprised and horrified at the breakdown of the new social rules. Although it’s certainly a natural phenomenon to want to connect, it’s no time to go rogue.
Covid-19 cases in California and all our neighboring states are accelerating, at an alarming rate. We’re in Stage 2 of reopening—and “We” and “I” are in conflict.
Many among us are stronger, healthier, younger. Also among us are folks with greater needs, fewer resources, physical and/or emotional vulnerabilities, living on the edge. The cost of housing in our county requires many to live in close proximity, sharing houses built for single families in overcrowded conditions. Shall it be “We the people,” or “I the individual”?
There is no negotiation with biology. The virus will do what it knows best: find a host and then another and another, all for the simple goal of perpetuating itself.
Science tells us that the probability of getting Covid-19 while living in Monterey County, to date, has remained low. Yet, the United States has the most cases and deaths of any nation in the world, and our cases and deaths are rising in more than half the states. Dr. Anthony Fauci of the CDC told the U.S. Senate this morning that our country could soon see 100,000 new cases per day.
The numbers are going in the wrong direction. And until a vaccine is found, unless the virus weakens, we’re about to write the next chapter of the story of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Last week, I pressed the staff at the Weekly to recommit to keeping our physical distance, to have as few people in our office as possible, to continue to work successfully from home. We’re privileged in that much of our work permits us to lean on technology and not travel to a job site to earn our wage and do our jobs. We do it to protect ourselves—but mostly to protect those who are more vulnerable.
But many in our community need to be more exposed. Their work may require more public interface; their work may be essential to keeping our infrastructure running smoothly.
This week’s national holiday is a good reminder of the ideals imagined in 1776—the declaration of our independence and a commitment to public welfare.
“By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall.” That was written in “The Liberty Song” 252 years ago by one of the founders of our country, John Dickinson.
Hopefully, it won’t be long for the return of parties on the beach and barbecues and hugs from your grandparents or grandkids, and shaking hands with new acquaintances. Until then, be patient and think, “We the people.”
“We are in this together” is a very different sentiment than “I am in it for myself.” Like it or not, the story of the pandemic is a reminder of our revolutionary roots, a collective fight for our lives and freedom. This time, it’s an invisible enemy. “We the people” can reign.
-Bradley Zeve, Founder and CEO, bradley@mcweekly.com
