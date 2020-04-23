At the Airport
Three passengers and a few airline crew members are the only people waiting to board a flight at the Monterey Regional Airport gates on the morning of April 16. Across the airport, a gate agent makes an announcement to an empty room for a flight nobody’s boarding, keeping with her normal routine – so that when business picks back up, she’ll remember how to do her job. Red lines spread six feet apart on the floor show people where to stand in the TSA security line, but no one is waiting.
Business at the airport has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. The average of 15 flights in and 15 flights out each day has dropped to just four in and four out, and most of those are nearly empty. Kenneth Griggs, manager of airport operations, says a majority of passengers the past few weeks have been medical personnel and National Guard.
The loss of business is disappointing to airport officials, who had long been working to add routes to and from MRY. For now, they will continue with flights to and from Dallas, San Diego and Phoenix, and one United flight from either Los Angeles or Denver daily.
Last week, a bit of good news came through when the U.S. Department of Transportation announced allocations from the federal Covid-19 relief CARES Act, with $12.6 million for MRY. Airport board chair Mary Ann Leffel says the funds will be used to offset the loss of revenue. Officials are currently in the process of creating a budget and preparing a plan for the use of the CARES Act grant and will present it as part of their annual budget in the next few weeks.
The Weekly asked some of the airport’s 22 essential employees who remain at work how they’re adjusting to a changed reality. (It’s not quite so lonely – they are joined by employees of airlines, car rental companies and other tenants.)
Kenneth J. Griggs | Manager of Airport Operations
“I still have a lot of administrative functions and there are still facilities to maintain, like all the runways and taxiways and coordination to make sure we are still open,” Kenneth J. Griggs says. “I still have to make sure that our police and fire contracts are being honored, and make sure that our staff meets the demand if there are needs with our concessions, ground transportation operators, parking concessions, coordinating logistics with them. It’s on a smaller scale, but there is still the interactiveness that needs to continue, so there is some regularity.”
Regulatory requirements come from the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration and other federal agencies. Griggs handles those, as well as making adjustments to staffing for Covid-19 safety.
“To keep our staff safe they are working on teams,” he says. “Administrative staff, some work one part of the week and others work the other part of the week. So we are limiting how many people come into contact with each other. For those on the front lines, like operations and maintenance staff, there are more teams, so there’s not a lot of overlap. We make sure that there is at least someone here to make decisions and still keep things open.”
Paula Baroni | Line Service Technician at Monterey Jet Center
Paula Baroni has built a career in airports, and comes from a family that did so too. She’s worked at the Jet Center – a private company offering general aviation services – as a line technician for two-and-a-half years, and before that worked for airlines at MRY. Her grandfather retired from American Airlines after a 40-year career. “He traveled the world and did all sorts of stuff, once you get it in your blood you want to go,” Baroni says.
“I love the people here and I like being outside, but with Covid-19 we are not busy. That’s the only challenge. I like being busy. Day to day it’s hard to find things to do. I’ll be like, ‘Hey! Can I get my supervisor to give me a to-do list?’ That’s the only thing. Other than that, it’s good.
“Life outside of work – I miss my grandkids because of Covid-19. I saw my grandson and I got to give him a big hug, and it was like ‘OK, I’ll see you in two months.’”
To stay occupied, Baroni is walking on the beach, riding her bike and doing a lot of reading. “It’s real quiet and we can’t do a whole lot. It’s nice having work as a distraction.,” she says. “You can only clean your house so often.”
Bobby Richards | Co-owner of Fly Away Bar and Lounge
Bobby Richards opened Fly Away in the space that used to be the old Golden Tee space inside the airport last fall, and had just launched a new menu a couple of months before the shelter-in-place order took effect. Unlike many airport restaurants, the majority of customers here are locals, not travelers. At first they were open all the time both for local takeout and for travelers, but that soon came to an end for lack of business. Only the smaller Fly Away Cafe downstairs (located past TSA security in the airport) remains open to service what travelers there are.
“It’s hard to staff people here full time,” Richards says. “We are doing this as a service to the airport and the travelers; we are not in a profit mode.
“Before, it was easy, because it was a busy little airport. Now it’s more difficult to provide the service but not have the business. Our hopes are that we reopen in a healthy, safe way, and that we can continue to prosper. The airport was a growing airport with great flights and great connections, and to have all that slashed is difficult.
“My business partner and I are working hard to reinvent. How do we have the best Covid-19 safety practices possible and be post-Covid-19-ready? It’s everything from menu choices to how we seat people to how we have money and how we serve people.”
The Dirksen family | Sheltering in place and working from home
Cristina Medina Dirksen and Douglas Dirksen have both continued working through the Covid-19 pandemic. Douglas is the acting deputy fire chief for the Salinas Fire Department, a job that requires him to be out of the house on a daily basis; Cristina is working from home as a communications coordinator for the Community Foundation for Monterey County. They are balancing work with raising 11-year-old triplets at home in Marina.
“From the family perspective, our children are apprehensive,” Cristina says. “One of them is especially worried and doesn’t want to leave the house and is worried about us leaving the house. It’s in their psyche.”
For herself, she’s finding that shelter-in-place is having the opposite effect: “I’m much more relaxed in regard to things that have to get done on a schedule. That’s one of my coping mechanisms, not being so uptight. The girls miss their friends and they miss the structure, but having three of them is a blessing – they can play with each other, but they can also fight with each other. It’s also been kind of a kick in my pants because we have been anti-technology, and now we have to embrace it, which has been a difficult change.
“They have crafts, one makes up songs on the piano, one takes out my sewing machine and makes something, and one is learning about ducks because she wants some. My kids have always been creative, so that’s been a saving grace.”
The Gsell-Tregenza family | Sheltering in place
Diane Gsell and her husband, Patrick Tregenza, make a good culinary-photography team. Gsell is a wizard in the kitchen, baking sourdough bread and homemade crackers and on a recent night, cooking prawns for dinner. Tregenza is a commercial photographer whose niche is food photography. When the pandemic started, his business came to an abrupt halt. They’ve been at home in Monterey where Gsell has been cooking, baking and doing puzzles. Tregenza has logged many miles on his bicycle. They are also playing Scrabble with their 14-year-old daughter, Colette.
On Sunday morning, Colette and Gsell were walking downtown and came upon a boat selling spot prawns off the dock. They bought two of the last three pounds; Gsell whipped up homemade pasta and made a scampi.
“As far as my days go, one of my ongoing project is I’m trying to learn to do a cartwheel,” Gsell says. “I’ve never been able to do a cartwheel. I’m working on standing on my hands and I’m working up to it.
“Colette is doing distance learning and doing virtual sailing. They have virtual races that are kind of like a video game. She still has to do phys ed, so Patrick has been taking her mountain biking in Fort Ord. The wildflowers are amazing.
“From Colette’s perspective, it will matter if the summer is salvaged. Kids live for the summer and we have a lot of things planned that I’m starting to feel like they might not happen. So that will be the next hurdle, now that it’s clear that shelter-in-place will be with us for a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.