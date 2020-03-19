The report is clear as to who can see it; “FOUO” or “For Official Use Only” is the top line on the first page. And in smaller print on the bottom, it also comes with this warning: “This document is for the sole use of the intended recipient(s) and may contain confidential and privileged information. Any unauthorized review, use, disclosure, or distribution is prohibited without the express written consent of the CDHP or Cal OES Executive Offices.”
The report is produced daily by the California Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Titled the COVID-19 Situation Report, it’s a daily account of statewide actions of every county and every county public health department; various state agencies including Caltrans, California Emergency Medical Services Authority and the CDPH Medical and Health Coordination Center; and various tribal governments, including the Blue Lake Rancheria and Hoopa Tribe.
It examines which jurisdictions have issued and ratified local health emergencies, which departments have deployed personnel and where they’ve deployed them and what task forces are being formed. It lists the countries for which the U.S. government has COVID-19 travel advisories, and it lists what equipment has been deployed to meet local needs, and what equipment jurisdictions are still lacking.
A copy of the report dated March 14 was obtained by the Weekly. For Monterey County, where Department of Health Officer Edward Moreno was tight-lipped about the number of patients who have been tested and the number of test kits actually available until March 17, it provides the most comprehensive data so far about the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Monterey County, as of March 14, 17 people were listed as being under quarantine; one of those was transported by CalMAT – short for California Medical Assistance Teams – to a local hospital (the hospital is not identified in the report). The patient underwent testing and then was returned to Asilomar Hotel & Conference Grounds, a California State Parks facility where a number of passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship, which saw a massive outbreak of COVID-19, were taken upon leaving the ship in Oakland and placed under quarantine.
The number of cases in California was pegged at 384 as of the report date. Of those, 69 were determined to be travel-related, seven resulted from person-to-person spread and involved a healthcare worker; 66 resulted from person-to-person spread and involved close contact with someone infected; 94 acquired the disease in their communities; and four were infected on the Grand Princess.
Another 193 cases are under investigation.
In addition to the 472 people who have tested positive, 1,834 have tested negative and 730 others are awaiting test results. In all, there have been 11 fatalities to date (as of press time).
For the Asilomar quarantine, the state dispatched an emergency services coordinator, an assistant fire chief, an information technology specialist and a government program analyst. Two state legislative affairs personnel have been tasked with dealing with elected officials, holding two conference calls per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. One state staffer is charged with communicating with local emergency service agencies. And others communicate with skilled nursing facilities, state electeds, local public health officers, school superintendents, business leaders, state bargaining units, labor unions representing healthcare workers and the California Labor Federation.
The state has contracted with ServePro to provide laundry services to the people under quarantine at Asilomar, the report states. As of the report’s date, a 20-by-10-foot tent that can be secured to pavement had been ordered for the government staffers at Asilomar, along with five Porta Potties, one handicapped-accessible Porta Potty, five hand-washing stations, one medical-waste dumpster, eight six-foot tables, two flood lights, one golf cart, 50 traffic cones, 50 traffic delineators, 20 sandwich boards and one cleaning service provider for the bungalows where people are being quarantined and the emergency operations center as well.
Already received at Asilomar, thanks to the Red Cross: 50 comfort kits, 100 blankets, 10 sweatshirts, 10 pants, nine shorts, 10 pairs of underwear, one set of slippers and four pairs of socks.
