SILICON VALLEY ENTREPRENEUR ANDREW YANG HAS A SEEMINGLY IMPOSSIBLE SHOT AT BECOMING THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. Yet he is clearing every hurdle set up by the Democratic Party to weed out candidates from upcoming debates, collecting individual donations from more than 170,000 donors and expanding his campaign staff and offices daily. A significant reason for all the attention is Yang’s “Freedom Dividend,” a proposal to give every U.S. adult a guaranteed income of $1,000 a month, or $12,000 a year, no strings attached.
“I know this may sound like a gimmick, but this is a deeply American idea, from Thomas Paine to Martin Luther King to today,” Yang said on July 31 at the Democratic debate in Detroit. He suggested it could be paid for in part with a 10 percent value-added tax on goods sold online by companies that are currently paying zero taxes, like Amazon.
The idea – which goes by the less slick title of “universal basic income” – is actually older than the U.S., going back to 16th-century Europe. The first time it appeared in print, it was suggested that if everyone had an income, no one would be inclined to steal. As it’s evolved, people have theorized that recipients would be less stressed, pursue an education and meaningful work, be more entrepreneurial and have increased buying power to stimulate the economy. As a society, there would be less hunger, homelessness and crime, reducing government expense and the need for social programs.
Now with jobs disappearing and the possibility of more evaporating due to automation, the idea of a universal basic income is picking up steam. But could the U.S. afford it and would it actually work?
Yang insists his math supports the idea – he got in one of the biggest zingers of the night against President Donald Trump, saying the opposite of Trump is an “Asian man who likes math” – but some critics point out Yang’s math doesn’t add up.
Shyam Kamath, an economist and dean of the CSU Monterey Bay College of Business, says the cost of distributing $1,000 a month to U.S. adults each year could be as much as $4.2 trillion, or one-fifth of the current gross domestic product value of the U.S. economy. Yang’s own numbers from the debate – $800 billion in revenue from a value-added tax, plus an increase in the GDP by $700 billion due to savings from spending less on things like incarceration and health care – only gets to $1.5 trillion.
“Yang is saying we can do it, but it’s still hard to do,” Kamath says. The dean estimates that all other social welfare programs totaling around $2.2 trillion would have to be eliminated, “but removing those programs is going to be impossible,” due to political pressures. Kamath also thinks Yang doesn’t take into account the cost of the bureaucracy needed to manage the program.
“Folks are able to breathe again.”
Culturally, the U.S. has a long-standing belief in being rewarded for work, which might make instituting a guaranteed income based on nothing but being an adult citizen difficult, Kamath says.
Nevertheless, Kamath believes it is a good idea worthy of discussion but says more testing and research is necessary. The results of research done thus far studying programs in the U.S. and abroad – the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend that gives every resident $1,600 a year derived from oil revenues is a common example – has been mixed. There’s some indication that families receiving dividends found improvements in their nutrition, health and education levels.
A limited test of universal basic income is underway in Stockton through the Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration, or SEED. In February, the program started distributing $500 a month to 125 randomly selected residents, paid for with $3 million in grants and donations from foundations and individual donors. University researchers are monitoring recipients and will release data when the experiment is complete at the end of 2020.
SEED Director Suki Samra says staff members are hearing stories of recipients buying basics such as food and medicine, while one couple left low-paying jobs for those with much higher pay and benefits.
“A common theme is that because of SEED,” Samra says, “folks are able to breathe again.”
Kamath says the big question that has yet to be answered by research is whether receiving a guaranteed basic income kills people’s drive to work.
“What does that do to the incentive to work?” Kamath asks. “We don’t have an answer to that.”
