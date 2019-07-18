HUNDREDS OF HORSES TROT THROUGH 4.5 MILES OF URBAN STREETS IN SALINAS. But this is not a century gone by – this is the makings of a parade as these steeds clatter through the city to the rodeo arena at the Salinas Sports Complex. Some carry children adorned in western gear, some are themselves dressed festively by their owners. They are all there for one reason: their riders love a good tradition.
The parades have been around as long as the California Rodeo Salinas itself, dating back to 1911. The event has returned year after year, becoming a mainstay in all that is the rodeo.
With over 24 categories, groups style and match their outfits from their hats all the way down to their boots. Some hold American flags; others opt for the reins of their horses. Each parade is a melting pot of different organizations and communities, all competing for one award or another.
One of the most popular groups is the charros, or traditional Mexican horsemen. Their outfits include decorated pants or a long skirt, cropped jackets with silk ties and often a sombrero as well. Every part of the charro and charra outfits – as well as the horse’s saddle – is handmade and must match across each group.
Adan Gomez is a member of a local charro group and has attended the California Rodeo every year for 25 years.
“When I started, I didn’t have white hair,” Gomez says. “It is really a hobby. Some people play soccer; my family rides horses.”
He explains that there is more to it than just mounting the horses on the day of the parade; his family spends time grooming, feeding and training the animals on their ranch. They also meticulously prepare saddles, lights and attire for the animals and the riders in advance.
While Gomez appreciates the tradition more than the competition, there are others who take winning awards more seriously – and, like the rest of the rodeo events, the parades are also competitive.
Nearly all sections of the parades are held to standards set and judged by the California State Horsemen’s Association. When contestants win an award in Salinas, they earn points for state competitions. Therefore, the Salinas horse parades attract not just locals, but other groups wanting to win state awards.
Along with the charros, another long-time participant is the Sheriff’s Posse – times four. Each group includes about 20 riders, and the four posses are required to carry at least four American flags – as well as the usual matching sheriff’s outfits – while following the routine of their appointed leader.
Dean Callender, director and chairman of the parades, estimates an audience of 6,500 to 10,000 people and upwards of 250 horses for this year’s four parades.
Though it’s a competition, the annual Sheriff’s Posse Barbeque is known to bring all the parade participants together on Saturday night. Hosted by the posse of Monterey County for the past 80 years, hundreds of contestants – win or lose – celebrate together.
The participants aren’t the only ones upholding a tradition by attending the parades.
“So many spectators tell me this is something their family has done for generations,” Callender observes. “It was a tradition for their grandparents and parents, but now they are bringing their kids. I would say half the attendees are always familiar faces, sitting in the exact same place that they have for years. It is a special thing to watch.”
Bring out a lawn chair and get comfortable. The parades are memorable for all who join, whether from a saddle or watching from the sidewalk.
HORSE PARADES
- 3-4:30pm Thursday and Friday, July 18-19 (mini parades)
- 11:30am-1pm Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21.
Mini-parades start on E. Alisal Street at Towt, turn right on Griffin to East Market, then north on Sherwood Drive to Sports Complex. Horse parades start at Valley Center off S. Main Street at Romie Lane, then follow Main to Gabilan, then turn right on East Market before heading north on Sherwood to Sports Complex. Free. carodeo.com.
