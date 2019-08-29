In September 2006, federal officials detected an outbreak of E. coli that was causing food poisoning in scores of people across the country. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration advised consumers to stop “eating fresh spinach or fresh spinach-containing products until further notice.”
By the end of the outbreak, three people had died and 205 had fallen sick. The economic damage was also substantial. The crop was worth close to $200 million a year. Shipments of spinach from California plummeted by nearly 50 percent in less than a month, according to The Packer, a newspaper covering the fresh produce industry.
An investigation soon linked the outbreak to contaminated spinach grown in the Salinas Valley.
The shock of that incident led local agriculture companies to devise new food safety standards and policies. But they didn’t have a ready supply of workers with the right training, so they turned to Hartnell College. With guidance and donations from Valley farmers, the college established a new location, the Alisal Campus, adjacent to agricultural fields in East Salinas.
“The industry came together to steer Hartnell,” says Clint Cowden, the dean at Alisal. He is in charge of the college’s career technical education, an umbrella term meant to eclipse the traditional notion of vocational training.
At the Alisal Campus, students learned to detect and prevent contamination episodes like the one that led to the 2006 E. coli outbreak. But the curriculum of the college evolved as the influence of computer technology grew. Now, students can learn, for example, how to program a portable computer known as a Raspberry Pi. It costs $100 and survives field conditions like those at a farm, Cowden says. One application that was created at Alisal is a software tool that can distinguish between certain leafy greens according to their level of quality.
Cowden’s job is also to make sure Hartnell responds to employment needs of the region as they change, an economic approach known as workforce development. That’s why the new campus does more than agriculture – there are classes in automotive technology, construction management, and computer and information science.
“We are training people for jobs that don’t exist yet,” Cowden says. “I have no job description to turn to.”
Students should be able, Cowden adds, to get through degree or certificate requirements quickly and find higher-paying jobs than they would have had otherwise. The basic formula, he says, is to add tech skills to the training for traditional occupations.
On a recent Thursday morning, the campus appears mostly empty. Because many students work full time, many classes are scheduled in the evening. One classroom that’s in session is the first day of a plant science course. One of the students, Noemi Larios, volunteers to explain why she decided to enroll in Hartnell; she hopes to become licensed as a pest control adviser.
“I already work at a nursery,” Larios says. She and her colleagues are having trouble with sunflowers. She says the training she receives could help her find a solution.
A hall and several doorways lead past a makerspace and into a yard. On display are several tiny houses built, at least partially, by construction students at Alisal. One of the structures, which is covered in solar receptors, has a name scrawled on it: “Panthers’ Pocket House.” Through the yard, there’s a warehouse door that opens to another area, whose purpose is made clear by several cars that looked like their rear two-thirds have been sawed off, leaving only the engine, steering wheel and center console.
Past the cars, there’s a room where several people are assembled for a class on automotive climate control – the air conditioning system. Miguel Granados is third-semester student studying automotive technology. The course curriculum teaches him to work on any type of car. “I just gotta look up the procedures and go step by step,” he says.
Granados’ instructor, Pete Escoto, says that the auto program is expanding. There’s increased demand for mechanics who can work on hybrids and electric vehicles and not many institutions train people in the necessary skills. “Electric is a good niche for our area,” Escoto says.
Part of what makes the Alisal campus effective is that its instructors, like Escoto, help shape the curriculum. They come from industry and know what jobs are in demand. And they can leverage their connections.
When it comes to farm tractors, for example, Cowden can look up the data. But he can also call up Mark DeHart, a professor in the advanced diesel technology program, who will tell him about the impending shortage in technicians in the real world.
“I’ll call Caterpillar and say I need a new [demonstration] tractor and it’ll be there the next day,” DeHart says, explaining the benefits of his industry ties.
Cowden, who is DeHart’s boss, laughs in response. “I can’t do that,” he says. “[DeHart] is stronger than me.”
Data bears out the Alisal campus approach. The number of students enrolled in career technical education programs more than doubled between 2008 and 2018, from 547 to 1,114. Last year, more than 6 percent of Hartnell’s total student body was enrolled in classes at Alisal, compared to 3 percent a decade ago.
The ag industry’s appetite for skilled workers is also being filled by another institution. At a distance of 20 minutes by car from Alisal is the Rancho Cielo Youth Campus, a school for underserved and disconnected youth. Earlier in August, Rancho Cielo opened the Ted Taylor Ag Vocational Center, becoming the third such training hub, in addition to a construction academy and a culinary academy. (These programs each enroll up to 40 students at time.)
The goal of the new ag center is to train young workers ages 16-24 while earning a high school diploma, and put them on a path to get more advanced certification at Hartnell if they choose to pursue further education; Hartnell instructors do some of the teaching at Rancho Cielo. “We have mapped our curriculum onto their curriculum,” Rancho Cielo’s CEO Susie Brusa says of the nonprofit’s partnership with the community college.
She gives the example of refrigeration technicians, whose pay can reach $25 an hour with the proper level of training and certification. Even with the rise of automation, these skilled jobs will continue to be in demand, Brusa adds, and people will be needed to keep automated components working. “The Ag Vocational Center was born out of a marriage of the need of the industry for workers and the need of the community for living-wage jobs.”
