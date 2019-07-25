A DAY AT THE DOG PARK SHOULD BE A FUN OUTING FOR BOTH PETS AND THEIR OWNERS,but it can turn into a frightening – or even a tragic – situation. Two owners in Pacific Grove experienced the worst possible scenario in March when one dog attacked another near the entrance to Rip Van Winkle Open Space, a widely used place to walk dogs off leash. After the owners tried to pry the dogs apart, the owner of the dog under attack took out a knife and killed the attacking dog. No charges were filed against either owner.
Following several simple rules will keep everyone safe and both dogs and owners happy.
• Check the rules of the dog park before you go. City and county websites usually list regulations. Make sure your dog is vaccinated and is wearing a collar.
• Keep your dog on-leash getting from the car to the park. Some fenced parks have gated areas where you can make a safe transition before entering the main off leash area. For open parks, leave the dog on-leash until you’re safely within the park and can evaluate how your dog and other nearby dogs are responding to one another. Keep the leash with you at all times in case of emergency.
• Avoid being secretly judged: If your dog poops, be prepared to scoop it up immediately.
• Ask permission from other owners before allowing your dog to play with their dogs. Find out how well they play with others. Respect owners’ wishes if they prefer to not interact.
• Conversely, if a dog runs up to your dog, don’t yell at the dog or its owner assuming the dog is being aggressive. They might just be excited to play. Ask, and if you still don’t like the other dog’s behavior, distract your dog by taking it to another part of the park, or ask the other owner politely to take their dog elsewhere.
• Follow the rules of the Dog Whisperer, Cesar Milan, when initially meeting an unknown dog: “No touch, no talk, no eye contact.” In other words, let dogs check out your scent first. Ask permission to pet another dog and extend your hand out to let the dog sniff you. If the dog is friendly, let him know he’s “a good boy!”
• If you bring a toy or ball for your dog, make sure it’s not something she’ll be possessive of if other dogs want to play too.
• It’s tempting to get into conversations with other owners, but keep your attention on your dog at all times.
• Don’t bring people food into the park and save dog treats for when you leave the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.