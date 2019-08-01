FESTIVALS ARE GREATER THAN THE SUM OF THEIR PARTS. The reason we love festivals is that something extra that you can’t put your finger on. That special combination of music, food and people, mixing together to become that shared experience that makes us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.
Festivals link the members of a neighborhood, a city, a region, and turn them into a community. A festival gives you the chance to dip your toe into a shared collective experience. The people you stand next to in the grocery store, or share your morning commute with, your neighbors and your coworkers – a festival takes the seemingly disconnected and connects them – and then they become your people.
Festivals are an extension of the town square, the coffee shop, the water cooler – they are one of the gathering spaces that help bring people together. The shared spaces that make up the building blocks of community.
Today, when the world around us appears increasingly divisive and we each feel more and more isolated from one another, we want to recognize our festivals as spaces that help break down walls and build connections. As festivals work to bring people together, they become greater than the sum of their parts. They can help us nurture our humanity, and build our communities.
The Monterey Jazz Festival is deeply saddened by the events at this weekend’s Gilroy Garlic Festival. We extend our sincere condolences to the friends and families of the victims and the entire Gilroy community.
COLLEEN BAILEY is managing director of the Monterey Jazz Festival.
A veteran festival organizer talks about rising safety consciousness at big events.
Sara Rubin
Security at the entryway to the Gilroy Garlic Festival did not deter a gunman, who instead cut through a fence and entered near the stage. Festival organizers accustomed to drawing large crowds have long been attuned to crowd safety, but it’s only recently that the specter of gun violence has entered the picture. Steve Vagnini, event coordinator for the West End Festival in Sand City, says last year was the first time in the festival’s 18-year history they set up concrete barriers around the perimeter.
“You never used to even think about this sort of thing,” Vagnini says. “It's changed dramatically. Last year was a watershed year, insofar as we had concrete barriers. It's really sad, but it's a reality and we have to respond to it.”
Street festivals like West End, Feast of Lanterns or Seaside Blues in the Park generally have no single ingress or egress point, making security an added challenge. “You just have to be aware,” Vagnini says.
With a note of irony, he adds, West End is all about peace: It’s a benefit for the nonprofit Guitars Not Guns.
