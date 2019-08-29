HI, I’M A MILLENNIAL. Why don’t you join me at this communal standing table over a slice of avocado toast while we have a collaborative discussion on why your perceptions of millennials are skewed and how we’re doing some good. Sound good?
Jokes aside, millennials – those who were born between 1984 and 1996 – have garnered a lot of attention since they’ve entered the workforce, starting around 2005. A lot of it is bad: They’re lazy, egotistical and flighty.
But stereotypes hide context and history. For example, many millennials were educated in a public school system that went through massive budget cuts during the economic downturn of 2008 and the No Child Left Behind era. During that time, they also witnessed their parents – many of whom worked their way through long careers at the same employer – lose everything from their houses to retirement.
Noah Rappahahn, who is CSU Monterey Bay’s public affairs officer and a professional millennial, argues that perhaps the economic downturn is one of the biggest shared experiences that shaped his generation, who now make up the majority of the workforce. According to the Pew Research Center, more than a third of the U.S. workforce are now millennials.
“I think seeing our parents lose everything made us see careers differently”
“I think seeing our parents lose everything made us see careers differently,” Rappahahn says. “It’s less about money for us and more about experience.”
Rappahahn is getting at several defining principles. For one, a job at a company doesn’t necessarily equate to a road to prosperity and happiness. It’s something Forbes, Gallup and others have knocked millennials for: leaving jobs more often than compared to other age groups. “We crave experience and we don’t see working at a single company – or being ‘the company man’ – as realistic anymore,” says Rappahahn, who at 31 is already on his second career.
He was trained in the Marine Corps, through which he got his first job as public affairs officer, in Okinawa. CSUMB is his second job in communications. Though the military seems a contrast from a university campus, Rappahahn values the difference: “I embraced the learning curve because of the military. Millennials, I think, are more willing to embrace the discomfort and the unfamiliar.”
That hunger to adapt and learn is something that might apply broadly to millennials: The Pew Research Center clocks millennials as the most educated generation within the current workforce. Boomer men and women obtained bachelor’s degrees at 17 and 14 percent, respectively, compared to 29 and 36 percent for millennial-aged men and women.
Schools and jobs today are responding to changing demographics. Schools are introducing technology earlier and offering more skill-based curriculums. Many standardized exams are being overhauled to test for comprehension and analysis. And workplaces are beginning to pitch work-life balance and skills training as benefits to potential employees.
So no, millennials aren’t here to ruin canned tuna or breakfast cereal. They are here to work, learn and build a life.
“It’s not that we don’t want what our parents want,” Rappahahn says. “We’re just taking a different path to get there.”
