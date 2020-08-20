Before the River Fire began its relentless roll across the golden dry peaks around Mt. Toro, cresting on the ridgeline in the hills above River Road and starting its plodding descent towards the Las Palmas developments and Indian Springs, Butch was already having a rough morning.
The lighting that sparked the River Fire, and the thunder that accompanied it, shook the ground under Butch’s four feet in the pre-dawn hours of Aug. 16, and the stressed-out elephant expressed his displeasure the best way he knew how.
He kneeled. He stood. He kneeled. He stood.
“It felt like bombs were going off,” says Charlie Sammut, the founder and owner of Vision Quest Ranch and Monterey Zoo, where Butch is one of two elephants in residence. “The ground was shaking. We thought the fire would pass and we’d get some sleep afterward, and the next thing you know, we’re talking about evacuations. So we slept in two-hour shifts and took turns to sit with the elephants.”
Butch “is kind of a big baby,” and so Sammut and the other caretakers on staff placated him and his fellow pachyderm, Buffy, with apples and Purina elephant chow throughout the storm.
“He sensed something was wrong and he was scared,” Sammut says. “He kept kneeling down and I’ve only seen him do that two other times, during storms. So we feed him treats and make it a positive thing with food.”
As smoke filled the skies above San Benancio and Pine Canyon, and the fire grew over a matter of hours to envelop 2,000 acres and counting, Sammut began working through the Monterey Zoo’s emergency evacuation plan.
He has trailers hooked up to trucks ready to move all but the largest of the zoo’s hoofed animals – the camels, zebras and water buffalo – which take special handling and require a little bit more lead time to bug out. The elephants, too, can be moved with a great deal of planning, but the zoo is set up in such a way – at night, the elephants slumber in metal buildings with a separate water source and the lions and tigers have nighttime quarters that are burn-proof – so that they shouldn’t have to be moved even in case of a wildfire.
Meanwhile, a volunteer army showed up, with more trucks and trailers, just in case. Still others called and offered assistance; Sammut says he fielded 60 text messages from numbers he didn’t recognize, all from people offering to help.
“The implementation of the evacuation plan went very well. Within an hour we had all the rigs hooked up and ready to go, and the transportation cages distributed to habitats,” he says. “By that time, the community had arrived with trucks and trailers in case we needed them.”
As Sammut and his team worked through their evacuation plan, horse owners throughout the fire area began the anxiety-filled process of moving their animals out of harm’s way. For Lori Tuttle, executive director of the nonprofit Hope, Horses & Kids, it meant moving the program’s seven horses, as well as the 37 horses that board at the Indian Springs Equestrian Center.
“We watched the fire all day, watched it go up and down and by the afternoon we started to question what we should do. Do we go or do we stay? And the veterinarian said, ‘Lori, you don’t want to be coordinating trailers at 2am,’” Tuttle says. “We put out a call and it was surreal.”
The trailers arrived, and they kept coming, another volunteer army in the county’s tight-knit horse community.
“People were organizing and loading horses and getting them out of the pastures. The response was just overwhelming,” Tuttle says. “I’ve cried tears of gratitude. Someone asked me if I was fearful and I said no, I’m just grateful.”
Tuttle sent 20 horses to the Marina Equestrian Center on the former Fort Ord; they joined 22 other horses, a pair of mini donkeys, an alpaca, three emus, two goats and 10 chickens that were brought in by people needing to evacuate their animals from the fire area. The remaining horses from Tuttle’s facility went to the rodeo grounds in Salinas and to the Steinbeck Equestrian Center.
At the Marina Equestrian Center, volunteer coordinator Lindsay Alexander-Beavers is walking the grounds, making sure the horses who have been brought in from elsewhere have food and water. She explains that some horses need to be sequestered, because they’re considered the low men on the totem pole, and they might get bullied by the others. In one fenced area, archaeologist Trudy Haverstat is visiting her four horses – Simba, Mack, Princess and Flame – who were loaded into the trailer of a complete stranger on the evening of Aug. 16 and driven away from Haverstat’s property back in San Benancio.
“Some of the nicest people in the world have horses,” Haverstat says. “They were loaded into the trailer of people I had met only a half-hour before and I had no qualms about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.