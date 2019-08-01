I AM FILLED WITH RAGE. Another incident of gun violence, close to home, children shot and killed. As a person of faith in the Christian tradition, you might think prayer would be my go-to move at this point, but I often find myself unable to find words to pray after these events. It’s a small failing, perhaps, for a minister to admit this publicly, but here I am.
Carolyn Winfrey Gillette wrote a hymn following the shooting at a Texas church: “If we just talk of thoughts and prayers / And don’t live out a faith that dares / And don’t take on the ways of death / Our thoughts and prayers are fleeting breath.” My congregation sang it in a vigil following the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, and I imagine we will sing it again. In my denomination, the Presbyterian Church (USA), thoughts and prayers hold a lot of sway.
We value education, believing that God wants us to use our brains as much as our hearts. And prayer is foundational to our identity, enabling congregations and individuals to directly connect with God. Of course, anyone who has ever prayed will tell you that just because you pray for something doesn’t mean it will work out like the wave of a holy magic wand. In my experience, it rarely does. So why pray, especially in the aftermath of unspeakable tragedy?
We quoted C.S. Lewis in worship just last week: “[Prayer] doesn’t change God. It changes me.” Prayer is meant to lead to action. It clarifies our needs and the needs of the world, and emboldens us to act, joining in God’s ongoing work of mending the world.
The PC(USA) recently ordained the nation’s first-known Minister of Gun Violence Prevention, the Rev. Deanna Hollas, serving in north Texas. I am proud to be part of a denomination that has called its members to think, to pray, and to act against gun violence since the late 1960s. Following the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Presbyterians began to advocate for churchwide education and conversation on the tragedy of gun violence, and for sensible legislation like universal background checks.
We consistently approve social action policies and resolutions at our General Assemblies with the goal of reducing gun violence. A few years ago, Presbyterians collaborated to produce the documentary Trigger: The Ripple Effect of Gun Violence, which frames gun violence as both disaster and public health issue, and created study materials for congregations to use in community screenings.
Thoughts and prayers can make a difference. When we use our God-given brains, and when we pray to become part of God’s work of peace and reconciliation in a world of violence and broken relationships, the church has a unique opportunity to enact creative (and non-partisan) ideas.
I am filled with rage – which is maybe a sort of prayer – but I am also filled with hope. I have hope in God’s persistent call to peace, and in the church’s thoughtful and prayerful participation in that work.
