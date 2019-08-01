The shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival increases fear and anxiety throughout our communities, including our schools. Where are we safe and how can we protect ourselves and our loved ones?
As Monterey County Superintendent of Schools, I hold student and staff safety as a top priority. Every student must have a safe and healthy environment in order to learn, grow and thrive. While schools remain one of the safest locations, the Monterey County Office of Education and our 24 school districts are always striving to improve school safety, including a strong focus on student mental health.
For the past several years, MCOE has collaborated with school districts and local agencies countywide, to provide common-sense and research-based approaches to improving student mental health services, and crisis response trainings and drills.
Each year in schools across the country, millions of students hurt themselves or others. All school districts are required to adopt suicide prevention and intervention policies, and for many years, MCOE has been hosting youth mental health first-aid trainings for more than 1,100 caring citizens on how to help adolescents experiencing mental health or addiction challenges. Many schools are also partnering with Monterey County Behavioral Health to place mental health therapists in schools to support students throughout the school day.
Another key factor is creating positive school climates and eliminating bullying in schools. MCOE’s proactive approach establishes positive behavioral supports needed for all students to achieve social, emotional and academic success.
In crisis response research, the practice of duck/cover/hold has shown to be ineffective. The approach being taught across Monterey County instructs those in an emergency to use common sense in determining their course of action. Training teaches a combination of communication skills, counter-measures and proper evacuation techniques. This method is known as ALICE – Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter-Measures, Escape or Evacuate. The ALICE safety training and scenarios provide options-based response strategies to empower individuals to make the best decisions for survival should they ever experience a life-threatening emergency.
To date, MCOE has trained over 50 ALICE instructors across Monterey County, ranging from classified staff and school principals to school resource officers. These trainers are now training additional staff members and students, with active shooter drills and scenarios. School site safety planning, including drills and exercises, involve law enforcement and first-responders so common language and procedures are standardized across organizations.
I lose sleep worrying about what more we can do to ensure our students are safe under our watch. It’s heartbreaking that we now have to train our students how to stay safe in an active shooter situation, but the reality is that violence can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time and we must be prepared.
Safety in our schools is a shared responsibility across government agencies, educational agencies and communities at large. I encourage each of our Monterey County residents to come together to create healthy, positive communities that support the mental health needs of all.
