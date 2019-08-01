ACTIVE SHOOTER INCIDENTS ALWAYS RAISE THE QUESTION, “Is the Sheriff’s Office prepared for such an incident?” Whether shootings occur thousands of miles across the country or just up the road, I am always asked that question, and asked what are we going to do differently to prevent such incidents at festivals here in Monterey County. The latest tragic incident, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, hit close to home and has people asking me the same questions once again.
Every deputy on patrol in Monterey County is trained on active shooter response. We are going to continue to train our deputies on how to prevent and react to active shooter incidents and continue to provide the necessary law enforcement staffing for all events.
Just recently, the U.S. Open Golf Tournament drew thousands of spectators each day to Pebble Beach, and there is always talk of hosting music festivals at venues around unincorporated Monterey County. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office started planning for the U.S. Open about 16 months before the event. We partnered with state and federal agencies to make sure we had the personnel we needed so the event was the safest it could be. We put the same thought into all events in Monterey County.
When the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting happened, Gilroy Police put out a code red to all of the closest agencies, first in Santa Clara County and then in Monterey County. By the time the request came in to us, it was a voluntary request, along the lines of, “If you can spare some units, we can use them.” When it got to us, they were calling for K9s, and we sent two, as well as 12 deputies and a sergeant to hold down the perimeter while they searched inside. We will be doing the same tonight (Monday, July 29), and will probably do the same tomorrow night (Tuesday, July 30) as well, just to give them a break.
When planning for new events, we make sure we are in the conversation to provide input on public safety. This includes any kind of threat, not just active shooters. It doesn’t matter how much preparation we put into preventing threats – as we have seen in the latest attack, they can still occur. When they do, we are trained and ready to take the necessary steps to protect the public.
We will continue to always evaluate and prepare for the worst possible scenario. We can’t let these cowards who committed this heinous act stop us from enjoying what we do in our everyday lives. We are stronger together.
