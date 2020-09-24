Twice in 10 years, the economy collapsed and the world came to a standstill. And each time, Alka Joshi reinvented herself.
The first time, in the recession of 2008, she’d been running a marketing and advertising agency for 30 years, but suddenly clients stopped calling. She decided to go back to school, enrolling in a creative writing MFA program at California College of the Arts near where she lived in San Francisco.
At first, she wasn’t sure she could write a novel: “I thought no, I write dialogue for a minute at a time. But I thought, let’s see what happens?” What she produced as her master’s thesis was a first draft of The Henna Artist.
After a decade of revisions and edits, the book was published March 3 – just before the coronavirus pandemic forced her to cancel her book tour and again put everything on hold.
But Joshi, who with her husband spent about 20 years in Pacific Grove part-time before relocating full-time about four-and-a-half years ago, has made the most of the Zoom era. The Henna Artist, published by Mira Books, was selected by Reese Witherspoon as part of Witherspoon’s book club, and quickly soared to a spot on the New York Times best-seller list. She already has a contract for a sequel and plans to complete a trilogy, plus she’ll be an executive producer on an adapted TV series by Miramax.
The novel is set in the time and place of Joshi’s childhood in 1955 India, just after independence from hundreds of years of British colonial rule. “What independence had changed was our people,” the book reads. “You could see it in the way they stood, chests puffed, as if they could finally allow themselves to breathe. You saw it in the way they walked – peacefully, pridefully – to their temples. The way they haggled – more boldly than before – with the vendors in the bazaar.”
Against that backdrop is the story of Lakshmi, who breaks from custom and leaves her husband and her poor village to pursue a life in the city of Jaipur. There, she must disguise her true history to avoid shame, and gain financial independence. She becomes a sophisticated henna artist, painting the hands and feet of the city’s elite, in their homes and with an intimate view of their lives. The dialogue is Hinglish, English peppered with Hindi words.
Joshi, 62, spoke to the Weekly from the corner of her dining room she’s set up as an office and Zoom station for book talks, with a stack of her books in the background.
Weekly: Congratulations, your book has been incredibly successful.
Joshi: It’s been a smooth transition for me to market my book. I think that’s not the case with most authors. They’re people used to spending a lot of time alone, working away. One of the things my 10-year journey has taught me is that no one writes a book by themselves. The reality is a lot of people help you shape your book and it makes it stronger. What people are reading now is probably the 30th draft.
I had an agent who said, you only get one shot at a debut novel. Being a writer is a humbling journey. You realize you don’t know all the answers.
I don’t know where I would be if Reese had not picked up the book. Now we are in the second printing of the hardcover.
How much of the story did you know before you started writing?
I did not know the full story when I first started. What I knew was that my character was going to look like my mother and have my mother’s spirit: She was resilient, extremely courageous and creative. The character is imbued with all the same characteristics as my mother.
Your writing is very vivid and lush, with a lot of details. Is it based on places you’ve been?
I was born in India, in Rajasthan, and lived there until I was 9. I have vivid memories of India, because India is a very sensory place. We were all surprised at how colorless the United States was. People didn’t wear color, they didn’t have color inside their homes, the food was really bland, the only spices used were salt and pepper. It’s hard to be in India and not experience the fragrances and visual and tactile sensory details.
Because I’ve always been an artist, I see everything in color and I imagine all the scenes before I write them down. I see what people are wearing, the colors in the room, where people are situated, I can smell the fragrances, I can see the patterns on the pillows. I take everything I’m imagining in my head and put it to paper.
You moved with your parents and two brothers to the Midwest, first to Ames, Iowa, then St. Louis, then Kansas City. What was that like?
When I came here in 1967, the history books we were reading were filled with photographs of starving people in India, of emaciated cows running through the streets. They were not filled with the India of my childhood. I was educated by Christian nuns, I went to an English-speaking school, I had a blue starch uniform and a nanny who rode us to school on his handlebars.
So I had a very hard time as a child reconciling the India of my childhood with the India of America’s perception – that it was filled with starving, illiterate people. As a child, that was humiliating. I didn’t want to associate with being from India because of that.
When I wrote this novel, I wanted people to understand what my India of the 1950s was about, filled with color and fragrances and people who were reading and writing and doing things in politics and rebuilding India. My father was one of the first engineers building roads and dams and bridges.
I know Lakshmi is based on your mother, but I see parallels to your own life too – trying to obscure your past to fit in with the culture around you.
There is some of me in Lakshmi also. There are portions of me in all the characters. But this is not just a Lakshmi story, this is a story about women, and the agency women try to find with whatever limited boundaries they are allowed to exist within.
You have blue eyes, and there’s a recurring theme in the book when it comes to characters with blue eyes.
My mom had green eyes, and my younger brother has green eyes. I want people to realize how many invaders India has had over the centuries. Europeans who went through the north looking for silks and spices and gold. Then centuries of Mogul rule, then 300 years of the British invasion. All of these invaders went through, raping and pillaging, which is probably how I ended up with blue eyes.
One of the things I’m trying to say in the book is: Despite centuries and centuries of domination by the other, India continues to thrive and survive.
Can you tell me your mother’s story?
She had a very traditional arranged marriage, and as expected, she produced children immediately thereafter. My father made all the major decisions: where we would live, what houses we would buy, what cars we would buy. He sold off my mom’s jewelry so we could stay afloat.
While you were writing the first draft, you went to visit your mom in Jaipur five times and you got to read passages to her and interview her about her childhood. What do you think she would think of the finished product?
She died about eight months after my MFA program was over, but I think I have immortalized my mother. I think she was never really recognized in her real life, but she is recognized in this book.
You have a ton of reader interaction virtually, maybe more than you would if you had to travel physically for a book tour. What’s the feedback been?
My world has been rocked by the response. Women around the world say this book reminds them of their life or their mother’s life or their grandmother’s life and they can relate to what is happening to Lakshmi. These readers are anywhere from 16 to 98 years old.
I am disappointed that women are still having to deal with the patriarchy, and with marriages that are not satisfying to them and they are told to stick it out and make it happen. It saddens me. But women are telling me they find hope in this novel.
