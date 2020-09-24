FOR A PRESIDENT WHO’S LIKELY NEVER READ AN ENTIRE BOOK (c’mon now – he’s got an attention span made for Twitter and is an admitted skimmer of things, especially things of substance that relate to him), there are plenty of books that have been written about President Donald J. Trump, especially in the past year.
The authors include everyone from former staff members (former National Security Advisor John Bolton) to family (Trump’s niece, the psychologist Mary J. Trump) to famed journalists (Bob Woodward, and boy what a story that one is, or, on the other side of things, Lou Dobbs).
If you’ve already decided where your vote is going come November, it’s unlikely anything written about Trump will change your mind.
But still, to be forewarned is to be forearmed.
This is by no means a comprehensive list of the complete canon on Trump – there are hundreds of books about him and one even sort of written by him (2009’s The Art of the Deal). But in many of them, you’ll find information well worth considering, with one caveat: Skip 2017’s The Beautiful Poetry of Donald J. Trump, by Robert Sears (most famous for his work as an anti-vaccine pediatrician). Sears took Trump’s tweets and transcripts, cut them up and reordered the words, unearthing (and this is his unironic description) “a trove of beautiful verse that was just waiting to be discovered… and it will reveal a hitherto hidden Donald, who may surprise and delight both students and critics alike.”
As we slog toward the election and through the longest year ever (pandemic, government ineptitude, the ongoing quest for racial justice and a challenging economy that already favors the wealthy), there might be one bright spot come November. The first part of President Barack Obama’s 768-page, two-volume memoir, A Promised Land, drops on Nov. 17.
Hit your local bookstores (or order from your closest library) to find some of these. At Downtown Book & Sound in Salinas, owner Trish Sullivan says the Mary Trump book was one of her best-sellers of the summer, and she’s still waiting for her shipment of the Woodward book to arrive.
1. The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton
Bolton, a hawk, neocon and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under George W. Bush, is no hero of the resisters who have sprung up and publicly denounced Trump after having exited – by resignation or firing – the administration for which they once toiled. He could have (and should have) testified during the impeachment hearings. But what’s of value here is the access Bolton had, working directly with Trump almost every day, for 453 days.
As he describes it in the book, released in June, Trump’s management style is best described as chaos: “I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by re-election calculations,” he writes.
(A recurring theme of this list? The Trump administration went to court to try to prevent it from being published, and that alone makes it worth reading.)
2. Rage by Bob Woodward
Woodward drew no small measure of ire when it was revealed, days before the Sept. 15 release of this book, that he had Trump, on tape in February, admitting that Covid-19 was far deadlier than the flu and that Trump was downplaying the severity of the pandemic so as not to create panic. Instead of writing about it when he had it, he held onto it for the book. Trump claims to have read it in one night and described it as “very boring.”
It might be irritating that Woodward held back what he knew, but this book is anything but boring. Trump gave Woodward access, and Woodward, as described by Politico founding editor John Harris, got that access and bested Trump with it by understanding the true nature of presidential power.
3. Front Row at The Trump Show by Jonathan Karl.
The chief White House correspondent for ABC News, Karl’s book, released just weeks into the pandemic, maybe didn’t get as much attention as it deserved. But he’s been covering Trump since long before the 2016 election, going back to his time in the 1990s as a reporter at the New York Post. If others like Bolton and Mary Trump provide the inside look at Trump’s mind, Karl provides the mile-high view of what it’s like to cover the complicated man during a complicated time.
And as a Wall Street Journal reviewer pointed out, Karl does it while also conveying something missing from other books on Trump: “The sheer hilarity of it all.”
4. Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
This one is worth throwing into the mix because it gives an insider look at the nation’s sphinx-like First Lady, the former model Melania Knauss. Wolkoff, a former special events director at Vogue and a repeat producer of the enormous and glitzy Met Gala, met Melania in 2003. After Trump won, the administration recruited her to help produce the inauguration and she became Melania’s most trusted adviser – for a hot minute. When financial irregularities involving the inauguration were revealed, Trump threw Wolkoff under the bus and Melania stood by and let it happen. Hell hath no fury like a former bestie scorned.
5. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man by Mary J. Trump.
John Bolton may have been in the room where it happened, but for the whole of her life, Mary Trump has been a member of the family that made it happen. Trump’s niece, a licensed psychologist, gives the ultimate inside look at what makes her uncle tick.
In short, it’s narcissism. “I used to feel compassion for him, but now it’s impossible,” she’s said, and has also described him as “a very sick man.”
It might make for awkward holiday gatherings, but Mary Trump walked away from her family years ago and forged her own path. (The Trump family went to court to try to prevent this one from being published, on the basis that Mary Trump signed a nondisclosure agreement related to the settlement of her grandfather’s estate).
