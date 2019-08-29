EARLIER THIS MONTH, I WAS IN SAN FRANCISCO FOR A FAST OVERNIGHT TRIP and the hotel where I stayed on the Embarcadero was a block away from an Amazon Go, a type of store that debuted in 2018 and that the behemoth seller of most everything that can be sold bills as having the world’s most advanced shopping technology. “No lines, no checkout – just grab and go.”
They should have added one more thing to that short list of no’s – no humans (well, almost no humans). There were two people inside stocking the shelves and cold cases with everything from sandwiches, salads and fruit cups to bags of chips, beverages and granola bars to fresh produce, pantry staples and frozen meals. There was a snazzy, high-tech coffee station where, with a few taps on a screen, I could order an overwrought cinnamon dolce latte or sugar-free vanilla latte.
But there were no cashiers working the store, and no checkout stands either.
I grabbed a cucumber-avocado roll from the sushi section, a bag of pomegranate-vanilla flavored cashews from the snack aisle. I examined a container of apple slices (“$4.49, are they crazy?”), looked at the extensive jerky selection and suddenly missed the crew at Star Market in Salinas.
Amazon Go works like this: You load the eponymous app, which is connected to your credit card, onto your phone. To enter the store, you open the app and swipe it past a scanner that opens a security gate and admits you once the scanner recognizes your identity. If you remove something from a shelf, sensors detect it and add it to your virtual cart. If you decide to put something back (as I did with an individually packaged, chocolate-frosted cupcake I decided I didn’t need), sensors detect that as well, and the charge is removed from your virtual cart. When you walk back out through the security gate, sensors detect what you’re taking with you and the charges appear automatically on the app.
I walked out with my veggie roll and my cashews and a charge of $11.98 added to my Visa, having neither swiped a credit card through a self-serve checkout line nor spoken to another person.
I walked out with my veggie roll and my cashews and a charge of $11.98 added to my Visa, having neither swiped a credit card through a self-serve checkout line nor spoken to another person.
Technology has made it possible to be a human consumer without much, if any, human interaction needed. It’s been evolving for years – think of the self-serve pumps at gas stations, and self – serve checkout lines at chain grocery stores or Big Box retailers like Target and WalMart as the start. Amazon Prime allows consumers to order almost anything and either have it delivered to your doorstep or dropped at a secure Amazon Hub locker – they have such lockers at Del Monte and Northridge malls, for example – where you can retrieve your goods with a unique six-digit code. Go is the evolution of this efficiency.
But there’s a human cost to that efficiency, a cost to consumerism where humans are removed from one end of the transaction. The obvious cost is, of course, jobs, but it’s also a cost of human interaction.
A 2018 report by the international management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. projected that between 75 million and 375 million people around the world will need to acquire new job skills, or change occupations altogether, by the year 2030. That report, titled “Jobs Lost, Jobs Gained: Workforce transitions in a time of automation,” finds that there will be great growth in the healthcare and eldercare fields (thanks, aging population) and there might be additional demand for construction labor if people and governments make investments into modernizing infrastructure.
But for jobs that require what McKinsey Global Institute partner Michael Chui describes as “physical activities in predictable environments” – think assembly line or even agricultural processing jobs – demand will go down. So too will demand go down for predictable jobs in data collection and processing, office support and processing financial and other transactions. None of those are physical, Chui says, but they are predictable, and technology will reach a point when it costs less to use technology than human labor for those jobs.
It’s not only retail that has started moving away from humans as part of a transaction, though. Driverless Lyfts and Ubers haven’t made it to Monterey County, yet, but if you use such services, you can request via the app to have a silent ride, meaning the driver won’t speak to you, at your request. You can buy so many things now without any human interaction – Monterey-Salinas Transit tickets, or Starbucks coffee ordered off an app – but what are the unseen costs of that efficiency?
Maybe for every human problem there’s a bit of research to explain how it happened – and what to do about it. Researchers from the University of British Columbia tested whether short conversations with strangers could lift moods, according to a piece last month on National Public Radio. Psychologist Elizabeth Dunn and her colleague, Gillian Sandstrom, sent research subjects out to busy coffee shops to buy a beverage – half were instructed to grab and go, and half were instructed to chat with the cashier.
They found those subjects who were assigned to make their purchase into a social interaction left the store in a better mood and with a greater sense of belonging in their community. Chitter-chatter, it seems, is good for the soul, much as employment is good for the economy.
If Amazon Go ever comes to Monterey County, I’m not likely to use it. I like getting my snacks from the grumpy guy at 7-11, or groceries from the friendly folks at Star and Nob Hill. I like my coffee delivered with a side of snark at my local coffeehouse. On the rare occasions when I have to take a Lyft, I like my drivers chatty.
The cost of going in the other direction is just too great.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.