We’re In This Together

This is an unprecedented time for all of us. Along with our whole community of readers, our team at the Weekly is facing a new reality as we strive to do our jobs – cover breaking news that is changing as fast as we can open emails and read texts – and manage our own personal lives.
We’ve been print-first for 31-plus years and even though we published our first digital edition 24 years ago (last century, in 1996!), we feel as though we’re entering another new era, again.
The coronavirus will impact all of us for weeks if not months. While we’re working on our plan for the print edition, beginning this week we’re expanding our e-newsletters from four times per week to daily. Monterey County NOW will bring the news of the day, plus some inspirational arts and culture coverage to better connect you to our local artists, thought leaders and creative folks.
It’s crucial that our readers – all of us – have a reliable go-to source for news every day during this uncertain time. While emails from our neighbors often have great information and insight, our job requires us to sort out the facts from fiction, the real news from the fast-moving rumors, and demand our government leaders be accountable and transparent.
Please read our latest at mcweekly.com, on your desktop, phone or iPad. And as always, please keep us close in touch with your comments, feedback and tips:
- Send news tips, questions and inspirational goodies to: news@mcweekly.com;
- Squid tips to: squid@mcweekly.com;
- Letters and comments to: letters@mcweekly.com;
- Ideas for recipes from your pantry and the best takeout options at local restaurants toeatanddrink@mcweekly.com;
- Arts, music, culture ideas and cool local livestreams to: calendar@mcweekly.com.
We’ve waded through some turbulent waters before and will rely on our instinct and experience to navigate what’s ahead. We promise to do our best for you in these coming days. Our mission now, as always, is to inspire independent thinking and conscious action, etc.
Each of us reacts to the unknown differently. Many in the community will face difficult choices, and we will call upon ourselves to choose courage over fear. We hope you’ll join us in choosing courage. We’re in this together. Even if homebound, please don’t isolate, but continue to connect. Hopefully the Monterey County Weekly and Monterey County NOW will help. We’ll do our best to continue to shine the light.
In service,
All of us at Monterey County Weekly
