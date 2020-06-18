They bought a building because God told them to, but now a Salinas church will have to appeal to an earthbound higher authority, after a federal court ruled that city zoning code prohibiting church services from taking place on ground-floor space on Main Street in the Oldtown district isn’t a violation of religious freedom.
New Harvest Christian Fellowship filed the federal lawsuit in January 2019, claiming the city’s long-standing zoning law impeded its desire to move to the former Beverly’s craft store building, which the church purchased for $1.3 million in 2018 to accommodate for growth.
New Harvest made the purchase knowing that zoning laws prevented them from holding services on the ground floor of that building. When their request for a zoning variance was denied, by both the Salinas Planning Commission and then on appeal by the City Council, they sued. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen ruled in the city’s favor on May 29.
In her ruling, Van Keulen noted New Harvest sought to compare itself to entertainment venues including Ariel Theatrical, the Fox Theater and moviehouse Maya Cinema as evidence that Salinas was treating the church unfairly.
The city pointed out the difference between the church and those venues is that they are open to the general public, are a draw for tourists and residents, promote foot traffic and are a backbone of the city’s commercial activity.
Kevin Snider, an attorney with the Pacific Justice Institute, which exclusively handles religious freedom cases, has appealed the ruling to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and says it could take the appellate court a year or more to hear the case. Because of the pending appeal, City Attorney Chris Callihan declined to comment.
New Harvest continues to hold services across the street from the Beverly’s building, which is currently back on the market for $1.6 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.