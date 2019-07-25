Before two agents from the FBI’s Oakland field office stepped foot on the Central Coast to start questioning people about John Fickas’ political work and the money that flows in and out of local politics, they made a call to detectives at the Salinas Police Department.
“They contacted us to get information about the sexual assault investigation,” says Assistant Chief Roberto Filice. He says the agents indicated they weren’t interested in that case, one in which Fickas, a longtime coach at North Salinas High School and a political operative who’s been involved in numerous local campaigns, is charged with drugging and raping a woman and a girl.
“We’re doing our own independent investigation and they’re doing their own independent investigation,” Salinas Police Sgt. Danny Warner says. “They wanted to know what we were investigating and what we had, but as you can imagine, they’re very tight-lipped about their interest.”
Without offering details, the feds told the SPD they planned on coming to town and interviewing people.
According to one of the people the FBI interviewed who spoke to the Weekly on the condition that their name not be made public, the agents’ questions focused entirely on money – how cash was used in local elections and how Fickas moved money around. A second person interviewed by the FBI tells the Weekly the agents asked them not to speak about their interview.
“It was all about the cash,” says the first source, who the FBI interviewed on July 17. “They had no interest in the (rape) stuff. They kept mentioning he’s been observed walking around with stacks of cash.”
The sudden presence of the FBI in Fickas’ life is one of numerous strange turns that have occurred for him in the past few months. On July 11, after a months-long investigation that had both Salinas police and the Monerey County Sheriffs Office looking at assault allegations, Fickas was charged with six felony counts of rape and sodomy. The criminal complaint alleges Fickas drugged the victims, rendering them incapacitated, before assaulting them; according to prosecutor Elaine McCleaf, one of the alleged victims was under age 18 when the assault occurred.
On July 22, Fickas, who coached girls field hockey and shot put throwing at North Salinas High School, made his first appearance on the case in Monterey County Superior Court, walking with the aid of a cane and accompanied by his mother, aunt, wife, ex-wife and their two children. He pleaded not guilty to all counts, and will make his next court appearance on Aug. 21.
His attorney, Miguel Hernandez, says the FBI has not contacted him about their interest in his client. He said Fickas first came to see him several months ago when he was made aware of the assault investigation.
“We’ve been waiting and finally the other shoe dropped,” Hernandez says.
In court, Hernandez made clear that he’s expecting other charges to be filed against Fickas. According to sheriff’s Det. Bryan Hoskins, since news of the original charges broke, investigators have received hundreds of calls from both witnesses and potential victims.
Police have identified five other potential victims and are in the process of investigating their claims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.