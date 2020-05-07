In June 2018, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors was facing a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall and the proposed elimination of dozens of positions including major reductions to the county Public Health Clinical Laboratory and Communicable Disease Prevention and Control Program.
Health Officer Edward Moreno explained the effects the cuts would have. He warned the board of “delayed detection and treatment of communicable diseases,” and that “more people will be getting sick.” Potentially, more would die. Moreno also said the withdrawal of funding would hinder our handling of complicated diseases: “Local medical providers would not have experts to give guidance over very unique but very threatening illnesses like Ebola and Zika virus,” Moreno said.
Less than two years later, Moreno has proven somewhat prophetic following the outbreak of Covid-19, which has infected hundreds of Monterey County residents and killed six.
Fortunately, the warnings by Moreno, county Health Director Elsa Jimenez, and others were heeded. The county tapped certain reserve funds and ended up protecting the health budget and the laboratory in particular.
In an email to constituents from that time, County Supervisor Jane Parker called it “the most challenging budget that I have experienced in my nine years serving as your elected county supervisor.” She thanked those who spoke up to prevent “devastating cuts to essential health and human services program.”
Yuri Anderson, chief of staff to Supervisor Mary Adams, says she and her colleagues were recently reminded of the tough budget decisions of that year: “When all of this started with Covid-19, in our office, we said, ‘Where would we be if the lab wasn’t open right now?”
The data supports Anderson’s sentiment. Out of 3,605 test results for coronavirus, 2,525, or 70 percent, have come from the county’s clinical laboratory. Hospital and commercial labs provided the rest.
Monterey County’s lab has performed more tests than most other counties, even ones with more lab instruments and staff, according to Donna Ferguson, the director of the local lab.
“Our lab also tests seven days a week and until recently, my staff worked weeks without a day off to ensure test results were available within 24-48 hours, which was much faster than the three – to seven-day turnaround time by commercial labs,” Ferguson writes by email. “We’re very proud of our testing volume.”
This week, the county lab is getting reinforced by the state, which set up free testing sites in Salinas and Greenfield.
“These testing sites will help Monterey County dramatically increase testing availability for individuals who have had limited access to Covid-19 tests up until now,” Jimenez said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.