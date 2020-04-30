Being a hotelier or short-term rental owner became tricky after the county’s shelter-in-place order was issued. Many hotels and inns around the county shut down because tourism – deemed non-essential – came to an abrupt halt. A few remained open, hosting essential workers – but not without pushback from the community.
Complaints have been coming into the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, and while some are unfounded, others may be warranted, says Deputy District Attorney Emily Hickok, noting investigations continue.
“We’ve gotten a handful of complaints, where hotels are advertising in a way that would violate the April 3 shelter-in-place order or they are allowing people to stay who are not traveling for a purpose allowed under the order,” she says. “It’s incredibly concerning people would be coming to visit our county from places that have higher rates of Covid-19 than are being seen in Monterey County.”
On April 23, the Health Department issued a clarification to specify which guests are allowed at hotels and short-term rentals and under what circumstances to slow the spread of Covid-19: homeless individuals; people seeking stable housing; people who cannot isolate or quarantine in their own homes because they live with someone with Covid-19; those who have temporarily relocated to provide essential services.
As of that date there were 47 lodging facilities closed, according to the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Despite the uncertainty of when the shelter-in-place order will be lifted, the MCCVB, the Monterey County Hospitality Association and chambers of commerce are already formulating plans on how to reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.