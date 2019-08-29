The former information technology manager for the King City Police Department is asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to pardon him in a 2003 case in which he was convicted of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.
Kenneth Tippery filed for a petition of rehabilitation and pardon in Monterey County Superior Court on Aug. 12, a necessary step in seeking a gubernatorial pardon. In 2011, Tippery, a Greenfield resident, successfully filed a motion to have the case dismissed under the state’s record expungement law after he completed probation.
Tippery initially had been charged with 10 felonies and two misdemeanors stemming from the 2003 case, including eight felony allegations of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child under age 14 and threats to commit a crime resulting in death. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts.
In his affidavit to the court, Tippery writes that since his conviction, he’s lived “an honest and upright life.” He adds that he works as a network engineer, volunteers with the SPCA and local police departments “using my expertise to assist them,” and that while he’s involved in a local church, he can’t be as helpful as he would like due to his conviction.
“I deeply regret and am profoundly ashamed of my abhorrent actions,” he adds. “Not a day goes by where I fail to regret my destructive judgment.”
Tippery played an ancillary role in the 2014 King City Police towing scandal, which saw one-third of the city’s tiny police force arrested for various charges, some of which related to a scheme in which officers had people’s cars towed, then sold them at a profit when the drivers were unable to pay the towing and impound fees. A warrant was served on Tippery’s home as part of the investigation.
Neither Tippery nor his attorney, Mathew Higbee, who specializes in expungement cases, returned calls requesting comment.
Tippery is scheduled to appear in Monterey County Superior Court on Sept. 20 for a hearing on his petition.
