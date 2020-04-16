In the parking lot of The Budget Inn Motel in South Salinas, owner Joel Patel is anxious to show his unexpected visitors the measures he’s put in place for the benefit of his guests, the 160 H-2A visa holders who in the past few weeks came to the U.S. from Mexico to harvest crops. Some of the workers, who are under contract with Foothill Packing, spent the past two weeks cutting spinach, and others just started cutting lettuce.
Patel shows his visitors – a trio of reporters and two representatives of the League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, and one from the United Farm Workers – two handwashing stations, placed at opposite ends of the parking lot, for the men to use when arriving back from work at night before they go into their rooms. He shows the signs he has placed on room doors advising about social distancing – “distancia social mantenienda al menos 6 pies, aproximadamente dos brazos de largo” – and he shows the white oval marks painted on the parking lot, spaced six feet apart, which shows the men where they should line up when the catering truck Foothill hires delivers their nightly meal.
It’s an orderly scene. It’s unlike the scene that took place just days earlier, on April 9, when Salinas’ District 6 City Councilman Tony Villegas drove past the motel, took out his cellphone while driving and recorded dozens of the ag workers congregating in the parking lot, with no semblance of social distancing evident. He looped through a gas station parking lot across the street, drove past the motel again, still recording: “Right over by the motel, this is nuts,” Villegas says on the clip. “This is their social distancing. Look at all that. I guess it’s taco time. Insane.”
Almost as quickly as he posted the clip to Facebook, he took it down, but not before commenters publicly dragged him on social media and LULAC dispatched a letter to the City Council calling on it to publicly censure Villegas.
That didn’t happen during the City Council’s April 14 meeting. But Villegas, who has not responded to the Weekly’s request for comment, apologized. “My words that were taken out of context were not meant to be offensive or demeaning in any way, shape or form… I realize I should have been more empathetic in my approach,” he said.
Unintentionally, Villegas brought attention to the conditions in which H-2A visa holders live. The Budget Inn is clean, and has new air conditioners and water systems, according to Patel, but the men are packed four to a room, sleep on bunk beds, and have no kitchen facilities in which to prepare their own meals – thus the catering truck.
How the guest workers live, especially during the pandemic, is on the minds of ag and county leaders. County Administrative Officer Charles McKee says the county expects to receive about 100 trailers from the state and some might be used to alleviate housing vulnerabilities farmworkers experience. Chris Valadez, president of the Grower-Shipper Association, says growers are looking at pooling resources for hotel rooms in case they need to isolate workers: “The fact that the discussion is taking place among employers shows that this is a shared community-wide responsibility.”
