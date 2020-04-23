On March 31, Chris Sommers, managing director of the Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa, sent a letter to the county Board of Supervisors that just a few weeks earlier would have been unimaginable. “In accordance to the Cal-WARN Act,” he wrote, “the Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa will be temporarily closing for business… and implementing the permanent layoffs of virtually all its employees.”
With the shelter-in-place order already in effect, Sommers and members of the management team notified many of the hotel’s 366 employees by phone that the hotel was closing due to the pandemic, a process he calls “horrible.” Then they cleared the kitchen of meat, fresh vegetables and other perishables, distributed bags of the food to 100 employees and turned out the lights.
And now they wait for word that it’s safe to reopen and bring staff back.
“We care for every single one of them,” he says. “It’s our focus to get them back and working as soon as we can.”
It’s been a series of unthinkable moments and a struggle for survival during the Covid-19 pandemic for Monterey County businesses large and small. From hotels and restaurants to malls and mom-and-pops, seemingly nobody is immune from the pain.
According to Chris Donnelly, executive director of the Monterey County Workforce Development Board, for the week ending April 11, 5,476 people filed new unemployment insurance claims. A week earlier, it was 7,719 new claims.
In all, since March 15, 26,027 Monterey County residents have filed for unemployment benefits. Updated numbers will be released on April 24.
Based on WARN notices – that’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, a federal law meant to ensure workers are given advance notice of layoffs and closures – leisure services, which includes foodservice, is the hardest hit sector. But Donnelly points out that WARN notices only have to be filed by companies that have more than 100 full-time employees. To gauge the impact on Monterey County, he looks to the unemployment claims.
“I think we’re going to see an increase in filings over the next few weeks,” he says. “The number of people impacted in the short term will be extended unless there’s some understanding of what businesses can gradually come back on line.”
For the week ending April 11, WARN notices were filed by Mann Packing, Scales Seafood and Steaks, Sears, JC Penney’s, Hobby Lobby, Goodwill Central Coast and Esalen Institute, among others. Produce company Church Brothers has filed, as did Uretsky Security, which former clients say they’ve been told will never reopen.
Testarossa Winery, which filed a WARN notice in late March, told its wine club members it was closing its Carmel Valley location permanently.
“It’s clearly evident that hospitality has been reduced greatly by the pandemic, with between 12,000 to 15,000 laid off or furloughed,” says Frank Geisler, CEO of the Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. “But when people ask me how many, I say ‘All of them,’ because the majority of small businesses on the Peninsula support, directly or indirectly, hospitality. The small business sector – those with less than 10 employees – those are the most susceptible to being hurt right now to the point of not reopening.”
