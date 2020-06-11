On Jan. 10, amid the ongoing outcry for neighborhood safety following the 2019 stabbing death of a pregnant woman allegedly at the hands of a homeless man, Salinas City Councilmember Steve McShane sponsored a community meeting at the YMCA. So many people turned out that it was standing room only.
But not everyone was allowed to participate. Cell phone video shows a YMCA employee denying entry to several people, including one who is homeless and one who isn’t. And now the ACLU has sent a letter to McShane and the Y on behalf of Jason Pineda, one of the people denied entry, saying the staff member’s actions violated his free speech and equal protection rights.
In the letter, sent May 21, ACLU attorney Abré Conner writes that Pineda, who is formerly homeless, wanted to attend the meeting to “humanize” the population. On the video, a Y staffer asks Pineda: “Do you live in this area?” The video becomes muddled with background voices, but a second clip shows the staffer telling Pineda and another man he was denying them entry and calling the police to force them to leave.
“I wanted to try to insert some other opinions into the discussion, other than what I’d been hearing online about the homeless,” Pineda says in an interview with the Weekly. “I wanted to get a conversation going rather than people just shouting their opinions. I was bringing an olive branch.”
Conner writes that McShane’s decision to convene a community meeting to discuss crime and homelessness “did not give him constitutional authority to exclude people with certain views on the topic.” Among the ACLU’s demands: that McShane issue a public statement acknowledging that excluding people was wrong, and that he place homeless people on the working group formed at that meeting.
McShane did not respond to a request for comment. In an email, YMCA spokesman Scott Tebo writes that to the Y’s knowledge, nobody was denied admission because they were homeless.
Salinas Assistant City Attorney Michael Mutalipassi, in a response to the ACLU, wrote that Pineda and his associates were denied entry “as a result of their belligerent and aggressive behavior.” He adds there is “some dispute as to whether Mr. Pineda and his associate’s behavior was a result of inebriation.”
Pineda, though, says he was not intoxicated and hadn’t been drinking. While the video clips Pineda provided to the Weekly don’t show the full interaction with the Y staffer, they don’t show their behavior was belligerent or aggressive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.