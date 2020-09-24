Welcome to one giant public scientific experiment. We haven’t experienced a once-in-a-century pandemic and the annual flu season at the same time. Experts can’t agree on what will happen when Covid-19 and influenza are spreading within the same community. One thing widely agreed upon is that with no Covid-19 vaccine available, the best thing to do is to get the one thing medical experts know will protect the community at large: a flu shot.
For those asking the question if flu vaccines are really needed while people are wearing masks, washing hands and keeping physical distance from others, Montage infectious disease specialist Martha Blum has a reply. “The answer is you actually need it more than ever right now,” she says. “All those things will be protective and by adding the flu vaccine on top, it will protect you even further from getting really, really ill.”
The more people in the community who get a flu shot, the less chance the virus will gain a foothold, Blum says. The message to get vaccinated is similar to why it’s important to wear a mask to protect against Covid. “If we keep a large number of the population protected, we will keep the flu out of our community,” Blum says. “To really be effective, to protect family, friends and neighbors, it will protect the whole community if we continue to get the flu vaccine.”
In addition, since both Covid-19 and the flu present with similar respiratory symptoms, it helps doctors when treating patients to know if someone has been vaccinated or not, ruling one virus out. A vaccine signals that it’s probably not the flu. While a flu shot is not a guarantee someone won’t become infected, the vaccination has been shown to lessen the severity of the illness and – perhaps more important during a pandemic – it decreases the need to use hospital bed space.
Local hospitals and the Monterey County Health Department are gearing up for the flu season – it begins around October and lasts until May – by offering free vaccination clinics beginning Oct. 10. This year several of the clinics will be drive-through, due to pandemic protocols.
Flu shots are currently available in doctor’s offices and at pharmacies. Insurance plans are required by the federal government to cover the cost of the vaccination, although some may require using specific providers.
Blum says we “just don’t know yet” how the two viruses will interact. They are very similar in how they’re transmitted by aerosolized droplets and in symptoms. There’s one way they’re very different, however. Covid-19 comes on slowly, and the flu is just the opposite, she says: “It’s not subtle, it seems to hit people like a truck.”
