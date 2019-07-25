Animal rights groups declared a “major” and “decisive” victory in August 2017 when a judge ruled that Monterey County had violated environmental laws, ordering the county to halt its contract with a federal agency that traps, shoots and otherwise removes wildlife threatening the property of farmers and landowners.
The court ordered the county to discontinue its cooperation with Wildlife Services, an arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, until it analyzes the environmental impacts of the agency’s predator control methods.
Within a year, the county resumed the same program.
An environmental analysis found that “all impacts would be less than significant, and no mitigation measures are required.” And in March 2018, the county Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to certify this finding and enter into a new five-year contract with Wildlife Services.
It was the first time a California county fully analyzed the impact of killing animals like wild boar, coyotes and mountain lions, according to a presentation that then-Acting Agricultural Commissioner Bob Roach gave to the board.
Collete Adkins, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, says the county is disregarding the latest science. “We hoped that once they did the analysis, they would see how recent science challenges killing as being ineffective, indiscriminate and ecologically harmful,” Adkins says. She says nonlethal methods, such as motion-activated sounds, offer a better alternative. That was also the opinion voiced by Supervisor Jane Parker, the lone vote against the new contract.
Roach says environmental groups like the CBD are promoting a false “trope of a holocaust on animals.” He points out the agency’s policy defines killing animals as a last resort. Most of the time, the focus is on preventing and solving conflicts between humans and wildlife.
A breakdown of agency data shows that about 94 percent of the wildlife its trappers and field technicians encountered nationwide in 2018 were “dispersed” without fatalities. The remaining 6 percent translated into 2.6 million animals killed, more than half of which were native species.
Historically in Monterey County, the most common target has been coyotes. The data produced by the 2017 environmental analysis shows that between 1997 and 2016, Wildlife Services killed 6,262 of them. During that time the agency also killed 669 squirrels, 408 feral hogs, 48 bobcats, 32 mountain lions, 50 skunks, 31 beavers and 13 opossums.
Both statistics and anecdotes point to significant economic damage as a result of wildlife incursions into vineyards, farmland and cattle ranges. According to Wildlife Services, the confirmed damage totaled $12.5 million from 1997-2016, or about $624,000 on average per year.
Marauding wild boars are now a major concern on many county vineyards, says Kim Stemler, executive director of the Monterey County Vintners & Growers Association. The main way to stave nonnative boars off is to hunt them, she says.
“I don’t even eat pork but I will eat boar,” she says. “They are such a pain that I don’t mind eating them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.