When the Monterey County Health Department’s Covid-19 shelter-in-place order came down on March 17, the Health Department released an FAQ about how people should comply. The final question: “I am homeless, how can I comply with the order?” came with a one-sentence answer: “If you don’t have a place of residence, it is strongly encouraged you find shelter.”
The problem: Homeless shelters have stopped accepting new guests.
“All the homeless are fucked!” a woman yelled outside of the Weekly’s office in Seaside on March 24, after being told she couldn’t remain in the parking garage. There was no place for her to go, she said, not even a restaurant she could sit in.
There’s been a gap between the time government agencies scrambled to slow the spread of the virus and arranging services for vulnerable populations. In the meantime, nonprofits serving homeless people are facing major challenges in the midst of an unprecedented situation.
“We prepared for natural disasters but we never prepared for this scenario,” says Jill Allen, executive director of the nonprofit Dorothy’s Place in Salinas and board president of the Coalition for Homeless Service Providers.
Allen says Dorothy’s Place staff are seeing an uptick in the number of people using their services. The nonprofit lost its volunteers due to self-quarantine, so just two employees are serving around 300 take-away breakfasts and lunches. Allen is applying to the Community Foundation for Monterey County’s Covid-19 Relief Fund in hopes of paying temp workers to replace volunteers.
From a statewide perspective, officials have been working to negotiate leases with motel and hotel owners across the state for temporary lodging. Nick Chiulos, assistant Monterey County administrative officer, told the Board of Supervisors on March 24 that a state negotiator is expected to arrive onsite.
It’s part of a developing conversation among county officials about how best to serve the more than 2,000 unsheltered individuals in Monterey County during the pandemic, says Lori Medina, county director of Social Services. State officials are willing to negotiate, or let county officials do the negotiating with motels and hotels, she says. About six lodging businesses have expressed an interest.
In some cases it might be better to leave in place encampments of people who are already self-isolating from the public, in which case officials would opt for providing sanitation and support services, Medina says.
The state has asked counties to initially use monies from state funds already disbursed through two funds, the Homeless Emergency Aid Program and Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention. Chuilos told supervisors there could be up to $6.8 million in funds to fund the county’s efforts to help unsheltered people through the pandemic. More than $3.2 million is controlled by Monterey County and more than $3.5 million is under purview of the Coalition, through its Leadership Council, authorized by the state to administer the state funds. The Council was scheduled to meet March 25 (after the Weekly’s deadline) to decide whether to devote all $3.2 million to pandemic efforts.
