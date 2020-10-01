If Monterey Regional Airport is going to expand to the north, there are only two possible ways out, either through an existing road in Monterey or a proposed road through Del Rey Oaks. Neither city wants the traffic and both have been telling airport district officials for years they’re against any road plans in their cities. On Sept. 10, Monterey punctuated its opposition with a lawsuit filed in Monterey County Superior Court.
The suit asks a judge for an injunction against plans approved by the district board on Aug. 12 that would push the timeline out by years for a road through Del Rey Oaks, meaning construction traffic could plague residents in the Casanova Oak Knoll neighborhood.
Construction could bring an increase of more than 6,900 vehicle trips per day, with more than 950 trips during both morning and afternoon peak hours, as estimated by the Monterey Traffic Engineering Division, the lawsuit states. The suit further contends MRY officials ignored California Environmental Quality Act rules and that a new environmental impact report must be completed.
“CONA residents will be forced to endure up to two decades of substantially increasing airport-related traffic until such time that the North Side Road is fully constructed, if it ever is constructed,” the lawsuit states.
The “if” comes because of a promise made to the Del Rey Oaks City Council in March by the chair of the airport district that the road in their city will never be built. Which is why residents attending the Aug. 12 airport board meeting were alarmed to learn a road through DRO was still in the plans. On Sept. 22, the DRO City Council voted 5-0 to send a letter to the district reminding officials there that the proposed road goes against the city’s general plan, asking them to remove all references to a road through the city.
They instead advocate the airport using a service road that connects to Highway 68.
