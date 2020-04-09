It’s been a rainy and cold spring, meaning a slow start to the Salinas Valley’s agricultural season which usually ramps up right around now. That might be helping some 5,500 agricultural workers stay out of close contact with each other for the time being.
In some cases, it’s easy to stay far apart. Pier Azcona co-owns the farm labor contracting companies Azcona Harvesting and So Mo Co Labor Supply, and currently manages about 700 workers who are thinning lettuce and hoeing weeds in vineyards. “Vines are six to eight feet apart, so the people working in grapes are already distanced,” Azcona says. “But you can’t harvest broccoli without being side-by-side, adjacent to the next guy.”
Monterey County’s Agricultural Commissioner Henry Gonzales acknowledged as much in a press briefing by phone on April 3. “These are essential workers, and not in all situations can they maintain six feet. In 24-inch beds, they’re working shoulder to shoulder.” One recommendation to growers is to spread out the workers, then make a second pass over the same field, Gonzales said, but it’s not mandatory.
“It’s easy to talk, but reality is different.”
The county (spearheaded by supervisors Chris Lopez and Luis Alejo) joined the Ag Commissioner and four trade associations – Monterey County Farm Bureau Grower-Shipper Association, California Strawberry Commission and Monterey County Vintners & Growers – in releasing an advisory for agricultural worker protection during the pandemic.
It stipulates that employers provide sanitized surfaces and that employees may not work if they feel ill, follow CDC guidelines on health and hygiene and “maintain a distance of six feet when possible.”
Where that has been possible is on buses that transport workers to fields. They’re making multiple trips with fewer passengers to leave extra space between people, and assigning seats.
But it can be a different story in the fields, which Lauro Barajas, regional director for the United Farm Workers, is quick to note is nobody’s fault.
“The way farms are cultivating is for people to be working close,” he says. “There’s not an easy solution. They’d need to get rid of machinery and get a totally new design, and that would take time and millions of dollars. There needs to be a balance, because the workers depend on that job, and the consumer depends on that food. It’s easy to talk, but reality is different.”
Azcona says so far this season, everyone is coming to work. “Nobody wants to get sick, but they want to work.”
