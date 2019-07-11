Shrinking Violets

Coastal Commission staff recommend any project (including interiors) in the dunes must come with a plan to mitigate damage.

 Nic Coury

The Asilomar Dunes neighborhood in Pacific Grove is home to Menzie’s wallflower, Monterey spineflower and black legless lizards. It’s also home to dozens of residents and vacation homes. The tension between protecting endangered species in the fragile and shrinking dunes habitat and property owners’ rights has grown ever since the California Coastal Act took effect in 1977.

The conflict is scheduled to clash July 11 at a California Coastal Commission meeting in San Luis Obispo, where around 10 homeowners and Pacific Grove city officials hope to convince the commission to reach a compromise on development issues embedded within the city’s Local Coastal Program. The city is seeking approval of an update to its 1989 program, as well as to obtain approval of an implementation plan. If approved by commissioners, that plan will allow the city to make decisions on developments in the coastal zone on behalf of the commission.

Dunes resident Kathryn Poling says Coastal Commission staff recommendations are too strict and might prevent maintenance projects like repairing termite damage or replacing roofs. There is the potential to force homeowners to reduce the size of existing homes, backyards or driveways.

The commission’s staff report – while acknowledging constitutional property rights – states that there are impacts to sensitive habitat “from even seemingly minor residential remodeling projects within existing residential footprints.”

“We realize how special our neighborhood is, and we want to preserve the dunes, just like the Coastal Commission,” Poling says.

 MONTEREY COUNTY WEEKLY CLASSIFIEDS

Need that appliance fixed?  Lawn overgrown? Find all that and more in the Monterey County Weekly  Service Directory, click here.

Time for a haircut? Need a massage? Find all that and more in the Back Cover, click here.

Pam Marino joined the Monterey County Weekly in November 2016. She covers the communities of Carmel, Pacific Grove, Del Rey Oaks, Pebble Beach and North County. She also covers tourism, health, housing and homelessness, business and agriculture.

Become a Member Today

YOU ENJOY READING US. LET’S KEEP IT THAT WAY.
PLEASE HELP KEEP YOUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA HERE FOR GOOD.

It takes a huge effort for Monterey County Weekly to stay independent and deliver the quality news, arts & entertainment you’ve come to depend on. We’re inviting our readers to join our new membership program, a new way to support independent, local media.

Learn more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.