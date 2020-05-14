The Wendy Root Askew volunteer celebration rally on May 1 was in many ways a typical campaign rally. There was live music and speeches by elected officials, including State Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel, County Supervisor Jane Parker and Seaside Mayor Ian Oglesby. There were impassioned calls for donations to Askew’s campaign against opponent Steve McShane in the race for the District 4 seat on the county Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 3 election.
Instead of a cheering crowd, however, the more than 50 supporters were watching on Zoom, leaving messages in chat and using “thumbs up” and “applause” icons to publicly pledge donations toward the campaign.
“This is not how I hoped to celebrate with everyone but it means so much to me to be together like this tonight,” Askew said on the call. Days later, Askew says that as happy as she was to see faces of people who had campaigned for her for months, there was some sadness too.
“There was an element of grieving of not being able to celebrate in person,” Askew says. The virtual rally lacked some of the energy of a real-life rally, and she says she’ll miss interacting with volunteers at campaign headquarters.
Originally, the celebration was planned as an in-person event for volunteers and donors who propelled Askew to a first-place finish in the March 3 primary. The shelter-in-place order was announced on March 17 and everything for Askew, McShane and other candidates was upended.
Traditional campaigning includes knocking on doors, “pressing the flesh” – an old political saying for shaking hands – and in-person appearances. Covid-19 has forced campaigns to get creative.
McShane says his campaign strategy is to demonstrate leadership during the pandemic using Zoom and social media as conduits to reach voters. He’s hosted several Zoom meetings on coronavirus-related topics. (An early call was hacked, but he’s able to joke about it and says the experience made him a “master” of Zoom.) McShane loads his personal and campaign Facebook pages with the latest government information on the virus and relief efforts.
McShane and Askew have a foundation of donors and supporters, having campaigned in pre-coronavirus times for the primary. That’s not the case for several candidates just launching campaigns for other races in November.
“My plan has changed radically from what I thought I was going to be doing,” says Zoë Carter, who’s running for a seat on the Monterey City Council. “It doesn’t look like we’ll be knocking on doors.”
Carter is taking a similar approach to McShane, using social media to provide information about the pandemic, and she thinks there was a lack of leadership and information early on. She notes that three current councilmembers are not active on social media. “It’s astonishing to me – that’s the easiest way to get information out,” she says.
Candidates see more virtual fundraisers, Zoom house parties and mailers in their immediate futures. How best to utilize volunteers is still an unknown. “I haven’t totally figured that out yet,” Carter says.
