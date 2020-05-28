For most people, $13.5 million sounds like a lot of money. For Matt Morgan, CFO at Montage Health, it’s not enough. That’s because the grants Montage received from the federal CARES Act – to make up the direct costs of Covid-19 and indirect costs of shutting down some services, like elective surgeries – don’t begin to cover Montage’s losses, now estimated at $30 million between mid-March and the end of April.
Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, Montage’s hospital, received $12.9 million from the first round of the CARES Act – the highest award of any medical agency in Monterey County. But Morgan says that amount only covered April’s costs. (Montage Medical Group received another $615,000.)
“It was appreciated and did help us through that one month, but it didn’t cover two weeks of March or the way May is carrying out,” he says. It also doesn’t cover some direct costs of the pandemic, like the two tents the hospital set up to screen respiratory patients, extra staffing and acquiring personal protective equipment. It cost Montage $2 million in the first six weeks of the pandemic to cover CHOMP’s extra expenses.
More elective procedures and outpatient surgeries recently resumed, which Morgan says is helping the bottom line this month. Revenue for outpatient surgeries was at 20 percent of normal, but it’s gone up to 75 percent.
Other agencies and clinics that received grants include Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System at just under $11 million and its clinics at $1.3 million, according to federal reporting. The nonprofit Central Coast Visiting Nurses Association received $1.5 million. In total, 12 health care agencies in Monterey County received $38.6 million.
Morgan says Montage has reserves to cover the losses associated with Covid-19. On 990 forms filed with the IRS for 2019, the nonprofit lists assets of more than $852 million. Donations from the community to the Montage Health Foundation are also up in the wake of the pandemic. “We will be able to weather the storm, as it were,” Morgan says. “It will and does cause some financial pain.”
No medical outfit in the county received grants from the second round of CARES Act funds, which went to regions hardest hit by the virus. The third round included rural hospitals, which included Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, which received $4.6 million. Mee’s revenues dipped so sharply due to Covid-19, the hospital laid off 55 employees on April 30. It has little in reserves and is fighting to exist past the end of the year, officials say.
