With its meandering path and views of ridgelines and grapevines, Carmel Valley Road is simply beautiful. If certain local residents have their way, the road will become officially beautiful, too.
Members of the Carmel Valley Association are working on obtaining state recognition of the road as an official scenic highway. According to the California Department of Transportation, the purpose of the scenic designation is “to protect and enhance the natural scenic beauty of California highways and adjacent corridors, through special conservation treatment.”
Already on the state list are Laureles Grade Road and portions of Highway 68, Highway 1 and Highway 101 in Monterey County.
To earn the state’s scenic seal, county government would have to place new restrictions on the development of land along Carmel Valley Road and within its view.
“Driving the valley is a wonderful experience and this is a way the viewshed can be protected,” CVA President Pris Walton says.
Walton points out that seeking scenic recognition has been an official goal of the county since 1986 when the Carmel Valley Master Plan was adopted. “For whatever reason, it has not been a priority of the county to get it done,” she says. “So we are taking up the task.”
The master plan notes the risk of development: “While large areas of the valley qualify as high-quality natural visual settings, many areas have been adversely affected by poorly sited or unscreened development.”
Scenic highway status could possibly help CVA as it continues to battle roughly half a dozen proposed real estate projects.
