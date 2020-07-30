On July 20, the hands of Monterey County’s agricultural commissioner, Henry Gonzales, were tied. Funding for a first-of-its-kind program to notify the public ahead of hazardous pesticide fumigation had dried up. The program was going to have to end.
“The grant funding for this project has come to an end,” Gonzales wrote in a letter received by teachers, community activists and researchers. “It has been this team’s honor and pleasure to work with all the community stakeholders who partnered with us on this project.”
Gonzales’ announcement triggered a response from Safe Ag Safe Schools, a coalition of groups advocating to improve public health by reducing pesticide exposure. A letter to the county Board of Supervisors was drafted and a rally scheduled to coincide with the board’s next meeting.
Five days later, Gonzales reversed course and announced that notifications would continue after all. At the board meeting on July 28, members of Safe Ag Safe Schools spoke and so did Gonzales. He did not quite credit the activists, instead saying that he reinstated the program after reviewing an internal report about the program.
“I have reviewed the draft report and I found some comments in there that were important enough to continue with the effort,” Gonzales said. “It goes back to something I learned years ago – as important as it is for people to be safe, it is important for people to feel safe. We heard a lot of comments about that very issue, about feeling safe.”
Launched in 2019, the program – which you can sign up for at farmingsafelynearschools.com – alerts the public when farmers plan to use fumigants in the vicinity of 10 schools in Pajaro Valley and North Monterey County. Gonzales said it cost $250,000 to set up the pilot program, which consists of a website and an automated communication network.
In the wake of their win, the pesticide reform advocates are escalating their campaign. They are calling on Gonzales to expand the program to all schools in the county.
“We are happy that Commissioner Gonzales rectified his mistake of ending a much-needed program in our county,” Victor Torres, a member of Safe Ag Safe Schools and a high school student in Greenfield, said in a statement. “However, this is not enough, Mr. Gonzales needs to expand the program to all schools in Monterey. Everyone needs to know when poisons are in the air.”
SASS is also calling for new public health measures to help protect schoolchildren who will have to stay home for the start of the 2020-21 school year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Specifically, SASS says that Gonzales’ office should begin publicly posting the Notices of Intent filed by agriculture companies before they apply pesticides to their fields.
Gonzales told the supervisors that Monterey County is a leader on pesticide safety issues and that he could prepare to discuss the program in September and relay the conclusions drawn from the past year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.