For about a month and a half, Cal Fire Chief David Fulcher worried his paramedics were about to lose the ability to prescribe pain-relieving narcotics to patients come Aug. 1. Patients would get nothing more potent than Advil. The reason: a May 29 letter from the Monterey County Emergency Medical Services Agency stating that the EMS medical director position would no longer serve as the “prescribing physician” to Cal Fire and other independent fire agencies that employ paramedics.
Prescribing physicians have federal licenses and insurance that enables them to prescribe controlled substances to paramedic agencies. Current EMS Medical Director James Stubblefield, who has been doing double-duty as director and prescribing physician, is retiring on July 31. EMS Director Michael Petrie says the change is partly because the necessary oversight of narcotics takes too much time for a part-time medical director who works 10 hours a week. That leaves the county open to liability for stolen drugs and makes the public less safe, Petrie says.
Cal Fire, along with Monterey Regional Fire Protection District, Monterey and Salinas fire departments and others, started negotiating their own independent contracts with Stubblefield to continue prescribing narcotics – but realized they wouldn’t meet the July 31 deadline.
As of July 19, Petrie negotiated a stop-gap. The county will extend Stubblefield’s contract for $2,500 a month, after his retirement and until all of the other fire agencies approve separate contracts with him.
Crisis averted for now, but the transition still marks a change by the EMS Agency. Without plans to replace Stubblefield, paramedic agencies will be on the hook in the future to keep their ability to provide narcotic pain relief.
Finding physicians with the licenses and insurance makes filling the role challenging. On July 23, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with a new EMS medical director, John Beuerle from San Jose, who will be paid $249,000 annually. He will not have prescribing physician capabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.