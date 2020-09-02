Loyal patrons of popular Pacific Grove brunch spot Crema – owner Tamie Aceves affectionately calls them “Cremlins” – were quick to lament on social media after she announced via Instagram video on Aug. 17 that Crema was closing by the end of September. “We’re very sad,” Aceves said. “It’s a sad situation but Covid really did us in.” Cremlins mourned the possible loss of Crema’s award-winning dishes like fried chicken and huevos rancheros.
Aceves blamed an inability to negotiate rent at the Lighthouse Avenue Victorian home Crema has been occupying since 2012. Despite a recent GoFundMe campaign to build a parklet area to boost table space, Aceves said they couldn’t make enough sales. In a letter to the Pacific Grove City Council, Aceves said she only had access to 36 seats, but was paying for 110.
Aceves shared some good news in the video: Crema made a bid to the city of Pacific Grove to take over its Point Pinos Grill, located at the P.G. Municipal Golf Course.
Two other companies bid, current operator Ardent Culinaire, Inc., and CA Catering Services, LLC. The matter is scheduled for the City Council's meeting at 6pm today.
City staff recommended that the council approve a five-year lease with La Créme Hospitality, Inc., Aceves’ company that includes Crema, a catering business, and gourmet hot dog restaurant, Lucy’s on Lighthouse, which opened in July. La Créme would pay no rent for four months beginning Oct. 1, with rent increasing to 4 percent of monthly gross sales through July 1, 2022, when it would then step up to 5 percent, then to 6 percent a year later.
Aceves is promising big things, including making The Grill at Point Pinos, the location’s new name, “the jewel of the Peninsula,” delivering regional and state media coverage and creating a “hip” spot for golf brand launches. While the Crema name would go away, Aceves said she would bring Crema’s menu and espresso bar to the grill – along with its many followers – in addition to grab-and-go meals, snacks and a daily happy hour. (Aceves did not respond to requests for an interview before a Weekly deadline.)
A city report states that La Créme would be investing approximately $103,500 in initial improvements and decor and another $43,500 in kitchen furnishings and office equipment. In her letter to council, Aceves said despite not being able to afford Crema’s current location, she has investors ready to help.
Cremlins wrote to the City Council in support, but there are others who backed Ardent Culinaire, which has been operating Point Pinos Grill since Feb. 1 on a month-to-month lease. (It remains open as of Sept. 1, despite its website stating it’s closed.) A few letters expressed concerns about La Créme’s financial stability, including one from a former employee, Lexie Shammas, who told the council Aceves had trouble paying employees in the past. “I don’t believe she will be able to stay afloat when trying to take on yet another ‘hip’ establishment,” Shammas wrote.
