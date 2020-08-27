CSU Monterey Bay Global Studies student Kyle Hill was supposed fly to Japan for a year of study abroad. Instead, on Aug. 21, he drove his silver four-door sedan packed with his belongings – including an otter mascot plush toy on the front passenger seat – from his family’s home in Sacramento to the CSUMB campus for a year of distance learning from an apartment on campus.
“I’m pretty bummed, but what are you supposed to do?” Hill says at the university’s first-ever drive-thru housing check-in, staffed by workers in N95 masks beneath navy CSUMB face coverings. He left his parents, sister and grandmother where he spent the summer. Distance-learning would be a challenge there since his family has a poor internet connection.
He now regrets not having taken summer courses and remaining on campus. “I feel like it would have been safer if I stayed here,” Hill says.
This fall, CSUMB is housing approximately 350 students, down from the usual 3,600, Director of Student Housing and Residential Life Jeff Cooper says. Strict guidelines limit students to only those who either have no place to go – in some cases they’re functionally homeless, says Cooper – or, like Hill, don’t have adequate access to online learning.
The students are living by themselves to maintain social distancing. (In a few instances, people already rooming together were allowed to continue.) The university is not providing foodservice but the apartments have full kitchens.
CSUMB could house up to 100 additional students and Cooper says those spots could potentially go to registered students displaced by one of California’s 650 wildfires, including three in Monterey County.
