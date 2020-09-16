Environmental justice will be a focus of the California Coastal Commission as it debates whether to allow the construction of desalination infrastructure in Marina.
The specially scheduled meeting, which starts at 9am on Thursday, Sept. 17, will likely run all day as dozens of government agencies and nonprofits and potentially hundreds of residents line up on video conference to comment on California American Water’s desalination proposal.
A largely low-income and immigrant community, Marina has long argued that it shouldn’t be forced to host another industrial facility, especially one that would deliver water not to local residents but to other cities on the Monterey Peninsula.
“People used to see environmental justice as a soft issue, not concrete enough,” says Kathy Biala, a member of Marina’s Planning Commission, where she voted against Cal Am’s original permit request. She hopes the tide is changing now that a new policy requires the commission to consider the impacts of industrial development in disadvantaged communities. Commission staff cited the environmental justice policy in their report that urges commissioners to deny Cal Am a critical coastal permit.
“Now, environmental justice is getting the attention that it always deserved,” Marina Mayor Bruce Delgado says. “Before, it was, ‘who cares about the communities of color getting saddled by all these industrial facilities.’ But that’s what’s behind all the Black Lives Matter unrest: getting equal access to wealth and health.”
Cal Am has the support of agriculture and hospitality interests, which note that this desal project would deliver an end to decades of water scarcity on the Monterey Peninsula. Also aligned with those groups is an environmental voice, the Carmel River Steelhead Association. To supply the Peninsula, Cal Am has been pumping from the Carmel River far beyond the legal limit, endangering fish and other species.
In their report, Coastal Commission staff wrote that the region’s need for a new water supply might have been enough to override concerns when the desalination project was proposed a few years ago. Since then, however, an alternative project has emerged as a cheaper and more ecologically sound solution. The Pure Water Monterey project already recycles wastewater back into the drinking supply and could be expanded to meet the demand for water while fulfilling the state’s mandate to reduce the reliance on the Carmel River, according to the report.
Thursday’s debate will largely be a rehashing of the arguments that were brought when the commission considered the project last November. After more than seven hours, the commissioners declined to vote, asking instead for further analysis by its staff. Particularly, commissioners wanted to know more about the potential for the desalination plant’s wells to draw seawater into the aquifer that supplies Marina’s drinking water.
Citing different hydrological experts, Cal Am has maintained it won’t harm Marina’s groundwater supply, while Marina officials have found it will. In an attempt to resolve the conflict between those groundwater analyses, the commission hired an independent hydrogeologist to review the data and carry out additional modeling. The attempt failed. The independent expert said that the impacts Marina is concerned about are not “reasonably foreseeable,” given the data, adding that “it remains inconclusive whether these potential impacts would occur.” The expert said that “additional modeling and data may be needed to more fully characterize the project’s likely effects on groundwater.”
Delgado’s take: “We should hold off until we have more certainty.”
Cal Am spokesperson Catherine Stedman says the company is “extremely disappointed” in the staff report’s conclusions and recommendations. “A future without desal is, in essence, kicking the can down the road and increasing costs for customers in the long run,” she says.
The Coastal Commission report and livestream access are available at bit.ly/CoastalDesal.
