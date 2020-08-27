The Covid-19 pandemic is sickening and killing people of color in Monterey County at much higher rates than the overall population and financially devastating the most vulnerable members of the community, a new report from the Country Administrative Office office has found.
The disparity in Covid-19 impacts is a consequence of widespread racial inequality, and correcting the trend cannot be achieved by better public health measures alone, the report says. The solution requires fundamental policy changes to achieve universal quality health care, affordable housing, a well-functioning social safety net and more equitable economic development.
The report, titled “Strategies for Addressing the Disparate Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Communities of Color in Monterey County,” will be presented Sept. 1 to the Board of Supervisors.
From the start, pandemic data released by the county has shown a higher prevalence of cases among Latinos than their proportion of the population. But a new calculation in the report shows that the disparity is much worse than what appears in the county’s daily updates: Latinos make up 93 percent of cases, even though they are just 61 percent of the population.
Another revelation in the report is that Latinos and Blacks are more likely than other groups to die of Covid-19 and Latinos are getting hospitalized at higher rates, suggesting they are suffering from more severe symptoms.
“Long-standing systemic health and social inequities have put some members of racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk of getting Covid-19 or experiencing severe illness, regardless of age,” the report says.
In the immediate term, the report calls for measures like more testing sites and improved contract tracing. More contact tracers who speak languages other than English are needed and there should be training for cultural sensitivity and humility. Authorities should also increase access to alternative housing for those who cannot easily shelter in place or quarantine, like homeless people and domestic violence survivors.
Some of the changes need to happen at the workplace, the report says, calling for more enforcement of labor rules, better incentives to increase compliance and permanent paid sick leave policies.
More attention is devoted to housing and homelessness than any other issue, suggesting the pandemic should be an impetus to address the county’s housing crisis. The reports says that county and state government should overturn the “extremely restrictive regulatory environment” that makes development in this area so expensive.
Specifically, the report recommends changes to the California Environmental Quality Act, local impact fees and zoning laws. It also calls for unspecified policies to curb real estate speculation.
In addition to convoluted rules, the report blames opposition by some residents: “Not in My Back Yard (NIMBY) sentiments… [are] creating difficulty for developers and ultimately residents of affordable housing projects.”
