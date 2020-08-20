Cesar Ayon grew up in Gonzales in the 1980s and ’90s, and thrived thanks to public schools that provided enrichment programs. Tennis, in particular, he says, helped shape him as a person. He left the area after high school and spent nearly two decades away. When he came back to be near family a few years ago, Ayon was dismayed to see tennis and many other offerings missing.
“I compare Gonzales High to how it was in the ’90s when I was there,” he says. “We don’t have programs anymore. The budgets have increased and the students services have decreased.”
He started volunteering at Gonzales High School in an effort to create a tennis club. “It took me six years to restart the tennis program,” he says. “For four years, I did it for free.”
Now, Ayon is running for one of two open seats on the Gonzales Unified School District board.
With the decision by the board’s longtime president, Sonia Jaramillo, not to run for another term, the future of the district is especially open and contentious this year.
A big part of the debate is about two proposed bond measures, one for $24.5 million and another for $37 million. Everyone seems to agree an investment in local schools is needed, especially since the city is planning on adding 6,800 housing units and doubling its population. But residents such as Roman Barba question the timing of the bonds and the competency of the district leadership to handle the finances.
Ayon says that asking residents to fund such large bonds requires more trust-building. “We want to regain the confidence of those who don’t want us to have a school bond,” he says. “We want to convince people it is a worthwhile investment.”
