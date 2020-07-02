The 26-year effort to recover from the closure of Fort Ord hit a milestone on June 30, when the agency charged with redeveloping the former Army base dismissed the last of its staff and shut its doors.
With the end of the Fort Ord Reuse Authority, the responsibility for thousands of acres of blight and undeveloped land falls to individual jurisdictions – Seaside, Marina, Del Rey Oaks, Marina Coast Water District and the county of Monterey.
Luckily for them, FORA at the very last minute secured $26 million by selling bonds, earmarking the money for the demolition of many of the remaining dilapidated buildings that the Army abandoned. FORA had planned to raise enough to remove them all, but the financial crisis that has followed the coronavirus pandemic forced the agency to scale back ambitions.
Over the decades, many of the community’s dreams for the former military base were never fully realized. A university – CSU Monterey Bay – was established, but it remains smaller than hoped for. Housing was built, but nowhere on the scale needed to address the shortage on the Monterey Peninsula.
“While many might wish for additional or different outcomes, it is appropriate to reflect on what has been accomplished through our grand experiment converting swords to plowshares,” FORA’s Executive Director Josh Metz wrote in his final report.
He pointed to the creation of Fort Ord National Monument and Fort Ord Dunes State Park; the cleanup of Army munitions from thousands of acres of land; and the establishment of the joint Veterans Administration-Department of Defense health care facility in Marina.
