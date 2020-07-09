It’s an old saying but true during this unpredictable pandemic: The medical world is flying by the seat of its pants. In the absence of any approved treatments for Covid-19, doctors have had to improvise to save critically ill patients. In Monterey County, hospitals are using two drugs that have come out of the improvisations: remdesivir and dexamethasone. Combined with longtime therapies for other diseases, local doctors say they are seeing patients improve.
Remdesivir is the “one and only thing suggested for supportive care,” says Martha Blum, infectious disease specialist at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. “There are no FDA-approved treatments,” she adds, creating an unprecedented situation that it’s being distributed by the U.S. government to treat patients. A National Institutes of Health trial found the drug decreased hospital stays by four days in critically ill patients. It did not decrease the mortality rate.
The drug is being distributed to hospitals by a federal contractor. Allen Radner, an infectious disease expert at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System, says Monterey County recently received 100 vials, which he calls a “huge shortage.” With each patient needing six vials for a course of treatment, that’s only 16 patients. It’s not known when more will come.
“We would probably give it to more people if we had unlimited supply,” Radners says. (There are drawbacks; remdesivir can cause complications in patients with liver or kidney issues.)
The drug made national news recently when the U.S. government announced it had purchased the entire supply of remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences – about 500,000 treatment courses through the end of September. Each vial costs approximately $520 for those with private insurance, or $3,120 for a whole treatment course. Patients on government insurance pay $390 per vial, or $2,340. Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day justified the prices in an open letter on June 29 by noting that a four-day shorter hospital stay could mean a savings to hospitals of $12,000 on average.
The other drug that hospitals are using is the steroid dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory. Doctors have found it useful in suppressing the body’s immune response to the virus, which can lead to serious complications. “What we’re learning is it’s not the toxic effect of the virus, it’s the immune system reacting so vigorously it’s causing tissue damage to lungs and blood vessels,” Blum says. At SVMH, Radner says they’re giving dexamethasone to every Covid-19 patient for the time being because there is little downside.
Another therapy used since the 19th century that is coming into wider use with Covid-19 is convalescent plasma, using the liquid part of the blood of someone who survived the virus, in hopes that the antibodies of the recovered patient will help heal an ill patient. Some of Monterey County’s 1,200-plus recovered patients have been asked to donate plasma, but it doesn’t necessarily stay local – a company collects blood from all over the state and distributes it as purchased by hospitals.
Another decades-old treatment used in treating patients with lung ailments now being widely used is proning – simply putting patients on their stomachs to increase oxygenation of the blood. “It makes a huge difference in helping people get better,” Radner says.
