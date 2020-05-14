An old office building on the edge of downtown Monterey will soon be converted into a dormitory for 89 university students, bringing the promise of a more vibrant urban atmosphere.
The Monterey Planning Commission approved the conversion project unanimously at its virtual meeting on May 12, following several presentations detailing the plans, including one by Jeff Dayton-Johnson, the dean of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.
He said the project will help alleviate long-running housing concerns and allow the institute to expand its programs.
“Housing is a chronic source of anxiety for our students,” Dayton-Johnson said. “They eventually find housing but it takes them longer and costs them more. We are concerned that this precludes some students from coming.”
He added that MIIS plans to begin enrolling more undergraduate students, who will be visiting from Middlebury College in Vermont, for short periods. (MIIS is a school within the Middlebury system.)
“There has been increasing interest among undergraduates in Vermont in spending a semester with us,” Dayton-Johnson added. “It’s like a study-abroad semester, but a study-away semester here in Monterey.”
Located at 787 Munras Ave., the current 26,000-square-foot structure was built in 1971. The building is in a commercial area close to services and within easy walking and biking distance to the campus of MIIS, making it an ideal location for a dorm, said Chris Schmidt, a planner for the city.
The renovated building will include dormitory rooms, laundry facilities, common areas and a kitchen. The exterior will be redesigned to feature new window openings, Spanish tile roofing, wood brackets and flags and Middlebury Institute emblems.
There are 64 parking spots on-site, which is more than the anticipated need, considering many MIIS students don’t have cars. Spaces for 40 bicycles will also be added.
When it came time for the members of the Planning Commission to discuss, it was a chorus of praise. “I absolutely love this project,” one said. “This is such a win-win project.” Another said the project will add “vibrancy to that part of town,” a comment that was followed by a third official who said, “I wish we had more projects like this.”
The hope of the commission and city staff was that the new availability of student housing will free up some of the city’s other residential stock, relieving the overall housing crunch.
