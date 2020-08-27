Monterey residents Talya Mainzer and Robert Brown were shocked when they found out their landlords – the same ones they’ve had for 11 years in two different homes – were raising their rent by $600/month beginning Oct. 1, a 30-percent increase. Both Mainzer and Brown lost their jobs when the Covid-19 pandemic began in March. They’ve been making their monthly $2,000 rent thanks to unemployment, plus the $600 payments provided by the CARES Act, but that bump ended in July.
“I wrote them a very heartfelt letter explaining how difficult it would be,” Mainzer says. She offered a 10-percent increase. She didn’t get the answer she hoped for: “‘Your rent will be increased to $2,600 as of Oct. 1.’ And that’s all they said. It was really brutal and devastating.”
Mainzer and Brown are weighing options, including applying for Monterey’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which launched Aug. 24. It’s designed for people who live or work in Monterey who have experienced a loss in income due to Covid-19, to prevent them from becoming homeless. To be eligible, renters must make 80 percent of the annual area median income; for a family of four, that would be up to $77,500.
The $800,000 fund, approved by the Monterey City Council, is using $250,000 from federal community development block grants, $152,000 from the CARES Act, and $402,000 from rental income the city receives from affordable housing and redevelopment projects built in the past, according to Monterey Housing Analyst Grant Leonard.
Those eligible will receive six months of assistance, with whatever portion of rent the city is covering to fill the gap between what the renter can’t afford – or all of it, including back rent to prevent eviction – being sent directly to landlords or property managers.
All types of renters are eligible, including those sharing rooms in a house, something Monterey Peninsula Renters United advocated for.
